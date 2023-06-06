FirstBank’s New Campaign Works to Protect Bees, Water and Trees

Bank will donate to a planet-conscious cause of choice for every checking account opened between June 5 and September 16; customers can win a $500 deposit

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced that for every consumer checking account opened from June 5 (World Environment Day) to September 16 (World Ozone Day), the bank will donate to a planet-saving cause .



Here’s how it works:

Helping bees, water and trees: The campaign invites new and returning customers to open any checking account to support one of three impactful causes, from planting trees with One Tree Planted , helping water conservation efforts with Western Resource Advocates , to protecting bees with Project Apis m .

Customers who open an account during the promotional period will then be invited to vote for a cause. Voting will take place from September 18 through September 30. Donations, of up to $60,000, will be distributed based on votes. $500 weekly giveaway: In addition, customers who open a consumer checking account during the promotional period will be automatically entered into a weekly drawing to win $500. Winners will be randomly selected each week throughout the promotional period.



“As part of our longstanding commitment to ‘banking for good,’ FirstBank is proud to support the critical work of these organizations,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “This initiative empowers individuals to contribute to causes that improve the health and vitality of our planet and communities.”

Customers will also receive a Recovered Ocean Bound Plastic (ROBP) VISA debit card. FirstBank partnered with Clean Seas to get the ROBP Visa Debit Card into the hands of each customer who opens a new account. Recycled plastic is sourced from the sea and used to create debit cards. The bank has distributed over 180,000 ROBP cards since they were introduced in 2022.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue working with FirstBank on their new initiative,” said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager at One Tree Planted. “The trees planted as a result of this campaign will have positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and people for years to come.”

In 2021 and 2022, FirstBank partnered with global reforestation nonprofit, One Tree Planted, to plant 100,000 trees across Colorado, Arizona and California. This year, the company is going even bigger by expanding its support to two other nonprofits, including Project Apis m., which funds research and efforts supporting honey bee health and securing pollination of our favorite healthy foods, and Western Resource Advocates, which saves water and protects rivers in the West.

“We're excited to be part of the campaign,” said Danielle Downey, Executive Director of Project Apis m. “Healthy honey bees are critical for a healthy food supply and increased biodiversity. FirstBank's commitment to sustainable planet-friendly actions is a winning investment. Everyone benefits from healthy bees, trees, and water.”

“WRA is focused on ensuring our rivers are thriving even in the face of climate change by creating innovative efficiency measures to reduce demand for water and safeguard our precious waterways for future generations,” said Erika Stadsklev, Annual Fund Specialist for WRA. “Over the past three decades, our efforts have protected more than 1,540 miles of Western rivers and streams to ensure flows and thriving ecosystems.”

This is just one of many ways FirstBank is helping the planet. The bank has taken several planet-friendly measures in the workplace and community. To learn more about FirstBank’s new campaign and official rules, visit efirstbank.com/green .

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining over $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across California, Colorado and Arizona. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $85 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com .

Member FDIC.

