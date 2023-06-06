Help Our Local Surviving First Responder Families By Purchasing A 200 Club Boston Butt For July 4 Celebration

/EIN News/ -- Savannah, GA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With four weeks to go before the July 4 holiday, the 200 Club is now holding its semi-annual Boston Butt sale to benefit the families of fallen first responders. The nonprofit organization is expanding the sale this year to reach Chatham, Bulloch, and Bryan County, with placed orders available for pick-up in Savannah, Statesboro, Richmond Hill, and Pembroke. Orders are now open through June 28, with pickup ranging from Thursday, June 29 to Friday, June 30.

These delicious, fully cooked 5-pound Boston butts are only $40 and are impeccably smoked by the best pit masters in the area, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John T. Wilcher. Orders of 20 or more can be delivered upon request. All proceeds from this event directly support the families served by the 200 Club, which has provided over $3.8 million to support 100 families of fallen and critically injured first responders in the 20 counties the 200 Club serves.

“Our Boston Butt sale is such a great event that our supporters look forward to each year, and we are excited to work with Chatham, Bryan, and Bulloch County this year. We are so thankful for the financial support this event provides as it directly helps us continue in our mission to provide for our fallen heroes’ families,” said 200 Club President and CEO Mark Dana. “We want to pass along a special thank you to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Statesboro Fire Department, and Bryan County Sheriff’s Office for hosting our pick-ups, just in time for the community to enjoy a Boston butt over the 4th of July holiday.”

The 200 Club is a 501(c) (3) organization who “cares for those who care for us” by providing for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustain critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from this event will directly support the families of fallen heroes. The 200 Club provides significant financial assistance to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks, and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse. To place your Boston Butt order, go to www.our200club.com/bostonbutts/. For more information, go to www.our200club.com, call 912-721-4418 or email info@our200club.com.

Attachment

Kristyn Beasley Lesley Francis PR 912-417-5377 kristyn@lesleyfrancispr.com