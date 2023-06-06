Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Plug securities between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/plug.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Plug and certain of the company’s executive officers made a series of materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Defendants are alleged to have misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the company’s common stock when the truth was revealed, Plug Power’s investors have suffered significant damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/plug or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Plug, you have until June 12, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



