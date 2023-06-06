ChatGPT impact on money management, along with financial privacy & security concerns, in new report from Logica Research
Latest Logica® Future of Money Study covers financial account decision making, attitudes toward using generative AI for financial advice & generational profiles
It is crucial for businesses to stay abreast of the latest trends in order to effectively connect with their customers and devise strategies for their offerings and customer experiences.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Future of Money Study from Logica Research looks at awareness and usage of ChatGPT and generative AI on people’s money management, and includes a special report on financial account decision making with information on customers’ privacy and security concerns. The study also continues an examination of past, current and future financial trends and generational attitudes about money—providing in-depth knowledge of changing financial needs and the shifting financial landscape for financial brands, fintech and other growing organizations.
— Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder, Logica Research
Some highlights from the findings include:
- The top reasons for opening a new account with a bank or credit union are low fees, savings rates and promotions.
- When it comes to messaging to potential new account openers, messages that focus on fraud protection are most important (36%).
- One in five (19%) of Gen Zers and Millennials would use ChatGPT or an AI-based tool for money management advice.
Logica’s Future of Money Study, ongoing since 2017, provides brands with new, trending and historical insights and data on how people are working, spending, saving and investing. This wave of the study also gathered Americans' views on using ChatGPT and generative AI for financial advice, plus a special report on financial account decision making. This special section shares reasons Americans open investment accounts, what products they’d prefer to have included, and how perceptions of privacy and security are impacting these decisions.
“In the fast-paced financial world today, it is crucial for businesses to stay abreast of the latest trends in order to effectively connect with their customers and devise strategies for their offerings and customer experiences,” said Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder, Logica Research. “Companies can access our comprehensive Insights Kit to dig into extensive insights that assist financial brands in achieving success across all dimensions of their business.”
About the Logica Future of Money Study and the Insights Kit
The Logica Research Future of Money Study is a twice-yearly research report that offers a detailed 360-degree snapshot of the current consumer money mindset. The online study has been running since 2017 and is conducted among 1,000 U.S. adults and an augment of 200 older Gen Zers (16-25 years old). This wave was conducted in April 2023. The insights in the ongoing Logica® Future of Money Study are geared toward helping financial brands and institutions develop strategies, products and communications to improve people’s financial lives. The new Logica® Future of Money report covers specifics about how people are making, spending, managing their money, and engaging with financial brands. Access to the study is provided through the Future of Money Insights Kit from Logica Research.
Logica Research
Logica Research excels in creating customized marketing research solutions for complex business questions. Logica provides financial services companies, fintech companies, and growing organizations the insights they need for product development, service enhancements, and communications that will improve people’s financial lives, deepen brand engagement, and drive business growth. Research that Logica® has conducted for clients has been published in the largest media outlets in the world including the New York Times, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Newsweek, Time, and USA Today. www.logicaresearch.com
