AFRC leadership visits 307th Bomb Wing; stress accountability and readiness

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Ferraro assists Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nunez, AFRC command chief, in getting equipment for a Security Forces demonstration at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 3, 2023.When participating in the demonstration, protective gear is required to ensure every participant's safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)