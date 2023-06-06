Global Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging Label Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook 2030

Pharmaceutical Primary Packaging Label Market by

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label industry generated $2.37 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.76 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The pharmaceutical primary packaging label market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products worldwide. Factors such as population growth, aging demographics, and the prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the demand for pharmaceuticals, thereby boosting the need for packaging labels.

Compliance and Safety: Pharmaceutical primary packaging labels play a vital role in ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and guidelines. These labels provide crucial information about the product, such as dosage instructions, active ingredients, warnings, and precautions. They also help track and trace products throughout the supply chain, enhancing safety and preventing counterfeiting.

Technological Advancements: The market is witnessing technological advancements in packaging label solutions. These advancements include the use of smart labels, RFID tags, and tamper-evident features to enhance product security, improve inventory management, and enable real-time tracking and authentication.

Innovation and Customization: The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly focusing on personalized medicine and patient-centric approaches. This trend has led to the development of customized packaging label solutions that cater to specific patient needs, such as multi-lingual labels, braille labels for visually impaired patients, and child-resistant packaging.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging practices in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies are actively seeking environmentally friendly packaging label solutions, such as recyclable materials, bio-based films, and water-based inks, to minimize their environmental impact.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical Products: The rising global population, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in healthcare, has led to an increased demand for pharmaceutical products. This surge in demand directly impacts the need for pharmaceutical primary packaging labels to ensure proper identification, information, and safety of the products.

Regulatory Compliance: The pharmaceutical industry is subject to stringent regulations and guidelines imposed by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). These regulations mandate the inclusion of specific information on pharmaceutical packaging labels, such as dosage instructions, active ingredients, warnings, and precautions. The need to comply with these regulations drives the demand for accurate and compliant packaging labels.

Market Segmentation:

Material Type:

a. Paper: Labels made from paper or paper-based materials.

b. Plastic: Labels made from plastic materials such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or polyester (PET).

c. Others: Labels made from materials like metal foils or composite materials.

Labeling Technology:

a. Pressure-Sensitive Labels: Labels with an adhesive backing that can be easily applied to various surfaces.

b. Glue-Applied Labels: Labels applied using a specific adhesive or glue.

c. In-Mold Labels: Labels applied during the manufacturing process of plastic containers or bottles.

d. Heat Transfer Labels: Labels applied using heat and pressure to transfer the image onto the container surface.

e. Others: Labels using specialized technologies like RFID tags or smart labels.

Product Type:

a. Labels for Bottles: Labels designed for pharmaceutical bottles or containers.

b. Labels for Ampoules: Labels specifically created for ampoules or vials.

c. Labels for Blister Packs: Labels for blister packs or strip packs used for solid dose medications.

d. Labels for Syringes: Labels designed for syringes or other pre-filled medication delivery devices.

e. Labels for Tubes or Tubes: Labels used on tubes or tubes containing creams, ointments, or gels.

f. Others: Labels for other types of pharmaceutical packaging like sachets or inhalers.

Printing Technology:

a. Flexographic Printing: Labels printed using a flexible relief plate and liquid ink.

b. Offset Printing: Labels produced using an offset printing press, transferring ink from a plate to a rubber blanket and then onto the label material.

c. Digital Printing: Labels printed directly from digital files, enabling customization and shorter print runs.

d. Gravure Printing: Labels produced using a rotary printing process with engraved cylinders.

e. Others: Labels printed using specialized technologies like screen printing or letterpress printing.

End-User:

a. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers: Labels used by pharmaceutical companies for their own products.

b. Contract Packaging Companies: Labels utilized by companies that provide packaging and labeling services to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

c. Other End-Users: Labels used by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical primary packaging label market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare system that demand proper pharmaceutical primary packaging labeling and stringent rules & regulations. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in healthcare and pharmaceutical expenditure by governments in the region.

Leading market players

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

Consolidated Label Co.

Essentra Plc.

Herma GmbH

Lintec Corporation

MCC Label

ProMach

The 3M Company

UPM

