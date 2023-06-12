Father Creates Gender Journey Chatbot to Support and Guide Trans Families on their LGBTQ+ Journey
The founder of RUBIES, a line of form-fitting clothing for trans girls inspired by his daughter, has created a free AI tool to support the trans community
I’m excited to be leveraging generative AI for this Chatbot to show how the technology can be used to benefit the LGBTQ+ community and act as a source of good.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing The RUBIES Gender Journey Chatbot, a virtual assistant designed to support LGBTQ+ families in their journey. This free, multi-lingual anonymous support tool is an invaluable resource for anyone - from parents to children - seeking guidance on their LGBTQ+ journey. This chatbot can explain complex concepts like affirming care, or hormone therapy in a fun and caring way and helps connect users with local resources for further support.
— Jamie Alexander, Founder
The Chatbot has been designed by Jamie Alexander, the founder of RUBIES, a line of form-fitting clothing for trans-girls and trans-women inspired by his daughter Ruby. The brand was founded in 2018 after his daughter had transitioned and was looking for a way to enjoy activities like dancing and swimming with her friends care-free. From here, the company’s best selling line of comfortable shaping bottoms was created.
Over the years RUBIES has connected with trans girls and women around the globe, and become so much more than its product offerings. With a firsthand understanding of the challenges that transitioning brings to girls and families, RUBIES provides support and connections to its community. The launch of the RUBIES Gender Journey Chatbot is an extension of this important work.
“As we’ve gotten involved in the global trans community, it’s become really clear that there are gaps in resources and support for trans children and families. I wanted to create something that could reach more people and span across different languages.” says RUBIES founder Jamie Alexander.
“I’m excited to be leveraging generative AI for this Chatbot to show how the technology can be used to benefit others and for a source of good. My hope is that this AI Chatbot will continue to grow and develop over time to support parents, children and allies, creating a deeper understanding and compassion for the LGBTQ+ community.”
Parents can use the RUBIES Gender Journey Chatbot as a resource to support children on their LGBTQ+ journey. The chatbot can offer guidance on how to help children with unique challenges they may face and provides a safe space for parents to ask questions and seek support for themselves as they navigate their child's journey.
The RUBIES Gender Journey Chatbot:
🌈 Provides compassionate and knowledgeable support for LGBTQ+ individuals
🌈Helps parents and caregivers support children on their journey
🌈Explains difficult concepts in a fun and caring way
🌈Recommends local resources and healthcare providers
🌈Offers guidance on supporting a child who comes out as transgender
🌈Is completely free, anonymous and safe!
🌈Is a resource that can be used in all languages
The RUBIES Gender Journey Chatbot is a valuable resource to help individuals feel supported and empowered on their journey, and to promote greater understanding and acceptance of the overall LGBTQ+ community.
About RUBIES:
RUBIES is a form-fitting clothing brand designed for trans-girls and trans women. Each pair of RUBIES bikini bottoms and underwear features a soft compression that provides worry-free comfort with fun and functional pieces. Created for the beach, the gym, the pool, or dance lessons – without the slightest compromise in style. https://rubyshines.com/
As an organization, RUBIES aims to create a safe and affirming community for those on their gender journey, while also working to promote understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. The RUBIES Gender Journey Chatbot is a new AI resource offered by the organization to help individuals and their parents and caregivers on their journey.
Above all, RUBIES is here to ensure that every trans girl has the freedom to be who she is, wherever she is – and to shine.
