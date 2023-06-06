Submit Release
To His Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Sweden.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Sweden everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 3 June 2023

