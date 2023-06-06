Commercial Auto Insurance Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032

Navigating the Commercial Auto Insurance Market: A Comprehensive Guide| $307.10 billion| 2023-2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Commercial Auto Insurance Market By Distribution Channel, Coverage Type, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global commercial auto insurance market size was valued at $128.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $307.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors such as stringent government guidelines regarding commercial auto insurance, rise in number of road accidents, and increase in usage of commercial vehicles propel the growth of the global market. Furthermore, there is a rise in trends of food trucks and increase in number of vehicle owners using their personal vehicles for commercial purpose as a food truck. This, as a result requires a commercial auto insurance, since personal vehicles cannot be used for business purpose.

Furthermore, the global commercial auto insurance market is growing exponentially in the U.S. and exhibits high growth potential due to rise in number of road accidents. For instance, according to a recent survey from National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health, 47% of commercial drivers surveyed admitted to reading text messages while driving. However, other distractions are equally dangerous with nearly 34% of drivers projected that they have fallen asleep while driving.

By distribution channel, the brokers & agents segment is acquired major commercial auto insurance market share. Due to an increase in demand for customized & personalized services, brokers & agents are utilizing several websites and online selling platforms, which is becoming a major trend in the market.

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain the commercial auto insurance market trends during the forecast period. Increase in logistics business has accelerated the growth of commercial auto insurance, since owners of these commercial vehicles purchase insurance to cover losses incurred due to accidents, third party injury, which therefore propels the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is an increasing number of vehicles used for commercial purposes & rapid growth in logistics industry due to surge in e-commerce sectors propels the market growth in the region.

Key Findings Of The Study

By distribution channel, the brokers & agents segment led the highest commercial auto insurance market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.

On the basis of coverage type, the collision/comprehensive/optional coverage segment is expected to exhibit the fastest commercial auto insurance market growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players operating in the commercial auto insurance market analysis include Allianz, American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Aviva, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

