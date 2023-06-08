Patents Filed for AI Powered Drone Surveillance Systems w/ Clients Including the US Air Force; Epazz Stock Symbol: EPAZ

EPAZZ Holdings (Stock Symbol: EPAZ) $epaz ZenaDrone $EPAZ in Dublin with Sir Ossian Smyth $EPAZ ZenaDrone in Germany $EPAZ ZenaDrone.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Patents Filed and Holding Company Formed for AI Powered Drone Surveillance, Inspection and Monitoring Systems; Commercial Applications with International Clients Including the US Air Force: Epazz, Inc. (Stock Symbol: EPAZCloud-Based Software Specialized for Applications to Corporate Clients, Higher Education and Government Institutions.Marketing ZenaDrone 1000, AI Technology Totally Autonomous Drone, Surveillance, Inspection and Monitoring Solution.Filing for Series of AI Patents on Drone and Battery Technology.Formed Galaxy Batteries Inc. to House EPAZ Intellectual Properties for Battery Technology.AI Prediction Gained Interest from Native American Tribes After Presentation in at RES 2023 in Las Vegas.Low-Cost Augmented Reality Glasses for On-Site Remote Assist Product.Negotiating for Deal on up to 100 ZenaDrone 1000s for Operations in Ireland.ZenaDrone 1000 Displayed at 2023 AERO in Germany.Method of Transporting Lifesaving Blood for Military Troops in the Field Using ZenaDrone 1000 to be Tested with the US Air Force Overseas.Epazz, Inc. (OTC EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. The EPAZ Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. EPAZ BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Other EPAZ products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system). EPAZ is also upgrading the AI technology of ZenaDrone 1000 to increase its global reach across industries.The EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 is a totally autonomous drone, surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution. The drone comprises innovative software technology, along with compact and rugged hardware that was engineered for industrial uses in military, construction, agriculture, surveillance, search and rescue and customizable applications. This EPAZ multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle has garnered positive reviews from several industries, especially the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management and civil engineering industries. It is also equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. EPAZ ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.In the coming year, the goal of the EPAZ ZenaDrone is the enhancement of its AI capabilities, which include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications. Learn more about ZenaDrone here: https://www.zenadrone.com/ EPAZ Has Formed Galaxy Batteries Inc. to Hold Its Intellectual Properties for Battery TechnologiesOn May 23rd EPAZ announced the company has formed Galaxy Batteries Inc. to house its intellectual properties for battery technology. EPAZ has been working on special battery technologies for high-powered devices and aircraft. EPAZ is in the process of filing patents for its battery technology and believes, in the future, Galaxy Batteries could become an independent company.Many of the projects EPAZ is working on require the high-powered batteries needed to run highly specialized devices. EPAZ recently launched galaxybatteries.com to use as its battery technology subsidiary.EPAZ AI Prediction Has Gained Interest from Native American Tribes After the RES 2023 Presentation in Las VegasOn May 16th EPAZ announced its ZenaDrone 1000 has gained the interest of Native American tribes after the RES 2023 held in Las Vegas during April. EPAZ attended the trade show to share how the ZenaDrone 1000 can provide services for search and rescue, firefighting, cargo delivery, and land surveys.EPAZ is scheduling demos for the U.S. Military, NATO partners, Irish farmers, the German police force, the German rail, and Native American tribes. The EPAZ ZenaDrone’s expanded facility will have the capacity to manufacture over 30 drones per month once the facility is fully in production. EPAZ will be shipping the production drones to customers around the world and hiring more staff to accommodate the increased demand.EPAZ Filing a Series of AI Patents for Its Drone and Battery TechnologyOn May 9th EPAZ announced that the company is in the process of filing a series of artificial intelligence (AI) patents for its drone technology. EPAZ has already received two patents for its drone technology, and two other patents are under review with the US Patent Office. EPAZ has also filed for international patents.EPAZ has developed a new process for increasing the flight time of its holdings, ZenaDrone 1000, which innovatively provide an opportunity to file for new patents. Furthermore, the process requires a custom battery management system that uses AI to monitor and analyze the fight characteristics of the ZenaDrone 1000.ZenaDrone 1000 is a heavy lift drone requiring special configuration. EPAZ uses AI to track current flights and analyze previous flights to understand how to improve the drone's flight times.The EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 team will use predictive AI analytics and predictive modeling -- a type of analysis that employs methods and resources -- to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology, and it uses techniques including machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics, and data mining. EPAZ will prioritize upgrading the ZenaDrone 1000's AI technology to increase its global reach across industries.Low-Cost Augmented Reality Glasses for On-Site Remote Assist ProductOn May 4th EPAZ announced that the company has developed low-cost Augmented Reality Smart Glasses call Stacklens. EPAZ Stacklens are durable and comfortable augmented reality glasses as well as smart glasses for its holdings in Tillerstack’s onsite remote-assisted product.Stacklens will be under $400 per pair of glasses, while other competitors are selling their glasses for over $2,000 per pair. EPAZ decided to develop its own glasses because it caused sticker shock for customers and potential customers in Europe who wanted to use the technology and because the glasses sold by a third party cost too much. Now, with EPAZ Stacklens, these organizations will be able to use innovation technology at a low cost, allowing the company to win more deals.On-site remote-assisted glasses can be used by technicians in the field to fix complex machines, such as HVAC, industrial machines, and water and waste pipes. Additionally, we have seen interest in using the technology for aircraft maintenance. EPAZ plans to continue to improve the technology for use with ZenaDrone 1000, a First-Person View Smart Glasses product with augmented reality technology.EPAZ has submitted a proposal to the armed forces to use the technology in the field. The company has received feedback from the United States military about using First Person View Smart Glasses with ZenaDrone 1000.Negotiating With Non-Dilutive Financer for Drone as a Service Operations for up to 100 Drones; Irish Government Minister Visited ZenaDrone’s Ireland OfficeOn May 2nd EPAZ announced that Ossian Smyth, minister of state at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform of Ireland, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, visited the EPAZ ZenaDrone offices in Dublin, Irelan. Also, EPAZ is negotiating with a financing institution for a deal to purchase up to 100 ZenaDrone 1000s for drone as a service operations in Ireland.The non-dilutive financing terms would receive a purchase order for up to 100 drones. These EPAZ drones will be used in Ireland for establishing drones as a service operation. ZenaDrone will manage and service these drones for Irish farmers, businesses and government agencies.Minister Smyth had the opportunity to see a ZenaDrone 1000 and meet EPAZ Irish team to discuss how ZenaDrone can greatly affect the lives of Irish farmers, businesses and government agencies. If ZenaDrone closes on the financing deal, Irish farmers will have access to advanced precision agriculture drones for monitoring plant health and spraying weeds.EPAZ ZenaDrone 1000 Displayed at 2023 AERO in Germany Leads to Multiple Demonstrations with NATO Partner Countries Defense and German Law Enforcement and Rail LineOn April 26th EPAZ announced that the ZenaDrone 1000 was showcased at the AERO General Aviation Convention in Friedrichshafen, Germany, on April 19-22nd. This showcase has led to multiple demonstrations scheduled with NATO partner countries, multiple law enforcement departments, and a large rail line in Germany.The EPAZ team at ZenaDrone Germany had a successful debut at Aero, meeting with top organizations to discuss how ZenaDrone 1000 technology can solve their problems with inspections of railways, reducing the use of helicopters and providing critical support to NATO troops. ZenaDrone met with German UAV regulators about setting up beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations in Germany. EPAZ ZenaDrone is already ahead of the game by applying beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations in Ireland, which uses the standards of the European Union via the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. Once EPAZ ZenaDrone receives final approval for beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations in Ireland, ZenaDrone will receive approval in Germany within 10 business days. In the meantime, flight demonstrations will be held in Northern Germany to allow personnel to fly the drone themselves and understand how it fits within their operations.New Method of Transporting Lifesaving Blood for Military Troops in the Field Using ZenaDrone 1000; Will be Tested with the US Air Force OverseasOn April 24th EPAZ announced that the company is developing a new container to provide data for the military to transport blood to troops in the field. The container will ensure the blood is safely transported and will transmit all information regarding how the blood was used.EPAZ ZenaDrone has been invited to work with the U.S. Air Force at an overseas base to test the ZenaDrone 1000 platform under battlefield conditions. 