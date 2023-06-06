Beauty Tools Market size to hit USD 159.89 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.71 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Beauty Tools Market is segmented by Type, Beauty Treatments, End-Use and Distribution Channel. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Beauty Tools Market size. Growth in the emerging market for beauty tools and increasing popularity and demand for Korean glass skin are expected to boost the market growth.

Beauty Tools Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 60.6 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 159.89 Bn CAGR 11.71 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022

The Beauty Tools Market report includes current trends and market highlights, assisting clients in exploring lucrative opportunities in the market. The report covers insights into the major drivers, challenges, and major restraints of the Beauty Tools Market. During the forecast period, the report covers the Beauty Tools market size with estimations and growth rates. To understand Beauty Tool’s market penetration, competitive structure , pricing, and demand analysis, the regional analysis of the market is conducted at local, regional and global levels.

The bottom-up approach was used for the Beauty Tools market estimation. For a competitive landscape of the Beauty Tools Market, key players are collected based on several parameters that involve the products and services offered, revenue generated, technological advancements adopted and mergers and acquisitions. For the collection of data for the Beauty tools market, primary and secondary collection methods were used. Primary methods include questionnaires and telephonic interviews with market leaders, market experts and business owners. Secondary data collection methods involve financial reports, annual reports, government organizations’ sites, press releases and white papers.

Research tools like SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s five forces were used for the Beauty Tools Market analysis for the Micro and macro factors affecting the Beauty Tools Market presented.

Beauty Tools Market Overview

Cosmetics are used to improve or clean the skin , hair, or teeth and to enhance the skin and hair quality for such processes some tools or equipment are used and these tools are known as beauty tools. The increasing demand for organic ingredients and growing awareness about personal grooming are the driving factors for the market growth.

Beauty Tools Market Dynamics

The recent beauty brands are employed to direct-to-consumer distribution and attract the new generation of male generation with refreshed packaging . The growing awareness about skin protection and hygiene and male skin, as well as hair grooming tools, has been more popular among male consumers. As a result, increasing demand for grooming tools among male consumers boosts the market growth.

The market is driven by the increasing emergence of the beauty tools market, easy availability of beauty tools particularly on online platforms, increasing demand for beauty tools, growth of the beauty tools industry, growing popularity of the Korean glass skin and rising digitalization in the beauty tools are the influencing factors for the growth of the market. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the availability of counterfeit beauty tools during the forecast period.

Beauty Tools Market Regional Insights

North America held the market with the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow the market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The North American market reaches to CAGR of 17.90 percent between 2022 and 2029 the Beauty Tools Market. The regional market is driven by the presence of the major manufacturers and the growing consumer interest in the technology-driven tools, the growth of the beauty industry and the strong influence of social media among the youths and adults.

Europe held the second-largest position in the Beauty Tools Market. The high grooming standards, growing interest in making a style statement, increasing trend of online shopping and rising use of the internet and several electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets are the factors that are influencing the growth of the regional market.

Beauty Tools Market Segmentation

By Type

Skin Care Tools Exfoliator Tool Massage Guns Electric Face Scrubbers LED Face Mask Face Lift Patches Facial Steamers Face Rollers Blackhead Exfoliator

Hair Care Tools Hair Straightener Hair Curler Hair Spa Steamer Hair Dryer Head Massager Electric Hair Brushes Hair Rollers Hair Clippers

Body Care Tools Body Brushes Dry Brushes Exfoliating Gloves Body Massager UV Light Beds Cellulite Massager

Nail Care Tools Nail Clippers Nail Extensions Nail Filer & Buffer Cuticle Remover Clips UV LED lamps Manicure & Pedicure Kits

Makeup Tools Eye Lash Curler Lash Fan Beauty Blenders Makeup Brushes Puffs/ Cushion Pluckers Mirrors



On the basis of the Type, the market is categorized into Skin Care Tools, Hair Care Tools, Nail Care Tools and Makeup Tools. Skincare tools are expected to have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the availability of the skin care tools such as LED Lift Patches, Facial Steamers, Face Rollers, Blackhead exfoliators, Exfoliator Tools, Massage Guns, Electric Face Scrubbers, etc. The beauty tools improve circulation, relax facial muscles, and treat temporary inflammation and thus the tools are boosting the skincare tools segment.

By Beauty Treatments

Botox Treatment

Dermal Fillers

Microdermabrasion

Keratin Treatment

Callus Remover Pedicure

Deep Tissue Massage

Acupuncture

Laser Hair Removal

Professional Teeth Whitening

Mud Wrap

Professional blowout

Brazilian Bikini Wax

On the basis of Beauty Treatments, the market is categorized into Botox Treatment, Dermal Fillers, Microdermabrasion, Keratin Treatment, Callus Remover Pedicure, Deep Tissue Massage, Acupuncture, Laser Hair Removal, Professional Teeth Whitening, Mud Wrap, Professional blowout and Brazilian Bikini Wax. Spa treatments held the market with the largest market share due to it taking care of physical as well as mental health. Microdermabrasion is expected to have significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Microdermabrasion is used for the treatment of even skin tone/texture, melasma, and scars, including acne scars.

By End-Use

Commercial

Personal Care

Households



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Beauty Stores

Clinics

Salons

Beauty Tools Market Key Competitors include:

L’Oreal Group

Procter & Gamble Co.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

Revlon Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Amorepacific Corporation

Unilever PLC

Mary Kay Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Kao Corporation

Sephora (Owned by LVMH)

The Body Shop (Owned by Natura & Co.)



Key questions answered in the Beauty Tools Market are:

What are Beauty Tools?

What is the CAGR of the Beauty Tools Market?

What was the Beauty Tools Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Beauty Tools Market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Beauty Tools Market?

What are the major challenges that the Beauty Tools Market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Beauty Tools?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Beauty Tools Market?

Who dominates the largest market share in Beauty Tools Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Beauty Tools Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type of Beauty Treatments, End-Use , Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

