CareCloud Strengthens Partnership with Mississippi Medical Clinics to Add Advanced Revenue Cycle Management and Chronic Care Management Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has announced the addition of key revenue cycle management (RCM) services and chronic care management to Calhoun Medical Clinic and Raleigh Family Health Clinic, both located in Mississippi and owned by Dr. Mark DeLoach.

Revenue Cycle Management

The Calhoun Medical Clinic had been an RCM client since 2016 using CareCloud Concierge while Raleigh Family Health Clinic became a CareCloud Software as a Service (SaaS) client in 2021. After a thorough analysis and staffing assessment of the two clinics by CareCloud's senior director of client sales, Danielle Marsh, she found that although both practices met or exceeded industry standards for revenue capture, it revealed that Raleigh Family Health Clinic's rapid growth would benefit from adopting the co-sourcing model used by its sister practice, Calhoun Medical Clinic, particularly in terms of RCM. By leveraging Concierge, Raleigh could enhance its revenue collection times, improve first-pass resolution rates, and enhance financial performance without the need to recruit and train new staff. With the valuable insights provided by Marsh, the clinic's leadership team was able to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation and implement strategies to enhance the management of the clinic's revenue cycle.

Chronic Care Management

Both clinics are busy family medicine practices that saw many Medicare patients, but neither had a chronic care management (CCM) program. CareCloud's CCM program, introduced in April 2022, is designed to help healthcare providers manage the complex care needs of patients with multiple chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. The program provides a platform for the coordinated delivery of care services, including patient education, medication management, and care coordination.

By implementing CareCloud's CCM program, both clinics could improve the quality of care provided to Medicare patients and reduce the risk of costly hospitalizations. The program enables clinics to monitor their patients' chronic conditions more closely and provide regular check-ins, medication management, and care coordination services. This would not only improve patient outcomes, but also lead to increased reimbursement rates for the clinics.

"As healthcare continues to evolve, medical practices that embrace technology solutions will be better positioned for success. CareCloud's partnership with Dr. DeLoach's clinics demonstrates the value of this approach," said Marsh. "CareCloud's knowledge in healthcare technology solutions allows them to offer customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each medical practice. With our technology solutions, medical practices can optimize billing and collections processes, provide comprehensive care coordination services, and improve patient outcomes."

Dr. DeLoach says, “CareCloud's RCM and CCM programs helps our clinics improve revenue and the quality of care provided to patients, and qualify for incentive programs without having to hire additional staff. By implementing these solutions, our clinics can streamline operations and reduce administrative burden, allowing usto focus on providing the best possible care to patients. CareCloud's proficiency in healthcare technology solutions is invaluable, and we are eager to expand our partnership with the company to achieve our business goals.”

