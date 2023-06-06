Lignin Market to reach US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2032, Bio-Refineries to Support the Market Growth, States Fact.MR

Diverse end-use verticals: Function in Various Niche Applications Exploding Demand for Lignin

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global lignin market is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Pulp & paper is one of the most prominent industries directly affecting the consumption of Lignin and has been put in the first tier of the matrix.

Further, the surging demand for automobiles drives the market's growth, especially EV sales. Based on the data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China's automotive sales increased 29.7% year-on-year in July 2022 to 2.42 million units.

The electric vehicle (EV) market is anticipated to value US$ 7.09 billion in India by 2025. As lignin is estimated to be an effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Moreover, the global construction market is expected to surpass US$ 8 Trillion by 2031. This particular factor and the growth across regions have been considered in tier two of the matrix for determining global market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2032, market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 1.7 billion, with a CAGR of 4.6%, over the forecast period 2022-2032

The market has projected a valuation of US$ 1.0 billion in 2021

Europe has accounted for the major market share of 40.8% in 2021

Animal feed binder application offers the market lucrative growth opportunities and projects a CAGR of 5.0%, over the study period from 2022-2032

Lignosulfonate is estimated to be valued at US$ 777.7 million in 2022

In East Asia region, China is the country accounting major market share and projecting highest CAGR growth of 5.1%

“R&D and Booming Automotive Industry Will Anchor the Demand for the Lignin as an Alternative to Lithium-Ion in Batteries.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Strategies by Major Players

Major market players are exploring different applications of lignin in diverse industries to gain high-profit margins by enhancing its sales. Further, the ongoing R&D and case studies coupled with rising awareness regarding sustainable solution is pushing market players to meet the demand and supply gap of different end-use verticals.

Further, the companies are stepping up and using the digital platform to create a brand image among the customers. Pricing strategies play a crucial part for market players to gain major market share in a highly competitive market. Long-term trade relations with distributors and end-users will be an add-on advantage for market players to ensure their sales growth.

Committed to the need of the hour, market goliaths are continuously striving towards organic and inorganic strategies. Acquisition and partnership are amongst the prominent strategies undertaken by players across tiers. Whilst, implementation of vertical integration is preferred by key Tier 1 producers in order to, make sure of a continuous and healthy raw material supply.

Market players should focus on new collaborations and joint ventures in high-potential regions to enhance their market position. Players can also establish long-term agreements with different end users in order to hold a better position over their competitors and leverage huge profits in the long-term forecast.

In December 2021, Stora Enso and Nippon Papers inked an agreement of partnership upon employing trees to revolutionize the battery sector. The research focuses on replacing lithium-ion batteries and rare metal batteries with lignin.

Metsa and Fortum teamed up in June 2020 to create a remarkable R&D program using sustainable and renewable resources. The joint venture's primary goal is to deliver high-value finished goods made from materials such as straw, lignin, and hemicellulose.

Key Companies Profiled

Borregaard LignoTech

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Domsjö Fabriker AB

Domtar Corporation

Liquid Lignin Company LLC

Aditya Birla Group

Green Agrochem

Ingevity Corporation

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd

Stora Enso

SAPPI



Segmentation of Lignin Industry Research

By Product Type : Lignosulfonate Kraft Lignin Others



By Application : Concrete Admixture Animal Feed Binders Dye Stuff Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





