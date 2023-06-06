FHLBank San Francisco Names Jennifer Schachterle Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development

Schachterle to Oversee Relationships with its Members Across Arizona, California, and Nevada

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) announced today the appointment of Jennifer Schachterle as Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development, effective June 1, 2023. In this position, Ms. Schachterle oversees FHLBank San Francisco’s relationships with its nearly 330 member financial institutions across its three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada, leading a team dedicated to sales, business development and new member recruitment. She reports to Tony Wong, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, who manages an integrated team of sales, marketing, and business intelligence leaders.



Ms. Schachterle joins FHLBank San Francisco from Western Alliance Bank in Phoenix, Arizona, where she was the Sales Director of Warehouse Lending, leading a sales team and managing a portfolio of mortgage banking clients across the country. Prior to joining Western Alliance, she was Senior Vice President of Warehouse Lending at Comerica Bank. As a former credit risk executive at both large financial institutions and regional banks, Ms. Schachterle brings a wealth of expertise to the Bank, including in the areas of counterparty approval, policy, and monitoring, uniquely positioning her to direct our relationship management function and better serve our members. Over the course of her more than 25 years in banking, Schachterle has held positions of increasing seniority in operations, credit, and sales in the banking and mortgage finance industry, including as Director of Counterparty Risk at PennyMac and Credit Risk Management Executive at Bank of America. Since 2019, she has served on the board of directors for the California Mortgage Bankers Association.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to the team and know that in today’s complex financial market her deep experience in managing both customer relationship and credit risk management teams will make an immediate difference across the Bank and for our members.” said Mr. Wong. “Ever more important today are regional banks and community-based lending institutions that are at a critical inflection point in today’s financial environment. Jennifer’s role as our senior liaison with FHLBank San Francisco’s member institutions has never been more essential as we continue to innovate and develop products, services, and tools to support and preserve local community lending.”

Ms. Schachterle commented, “I’m excited to join FHLBank San Francisco and the team that is fulfilling their mission to provide liquidity to members and support homeownership, fund development of affordable housing, and economically energize communities. As a former member of FHLBank San Francisco, I’ve seen firsthand their impact across so many touchpoints, and I’m inspired by the opportunity to partner with our member banks, credit unions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies to deliver products, services, and grant programs that enhance the lives of millions of consumers.”

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The financial products and other resources and tools we provide to our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–propel homeownership, help finance development of quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

