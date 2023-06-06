Vectra Extends Support for Amazon Security Lake

Advances capabilities with access to Security AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence™

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectra AI, the leader in Security AI-driven cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced general availability of Vectra Cloud Detection and Response integration with Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an AWS Security Competency Partner, Vectra’s support of Amazon Security Lake continues to advance its capabilities and proven customer success on AWS. This empowers organizations by:



Accessing Vectra’s Security AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence™ for customers worldwide using Amazon Security Lake.

for customers worldwide using Amazon Security Lake. Simplifying native support from the Vectra platform to Amazon Security Lake.

Consolidating data store to allow security teams standardized access to real threat data.



Amazon Security Lake automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from across their AWS environments, leading SaaS providers, on-premises, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake, so customers can act on security data faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Amazon Security Lake manages data throughout its lifecycle with customizable data retention settings and converts and conforms incoming security data to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), an open community schema, making it easier to automatically normalize security data from AWS and combine it with dozens of pre-integrated third-party security data sources. With Amazon Security Lake, customers can aggregate and optimize large volumes of disparate log and event data to enable faster threat detection, investigation, and incident response so organizations can effectively address potential issues quickly, using their preferred analytics tools. Vectra’s industry-leading Attack Signal Intelligence security findings will now be available in Amazon Security Lake.

‍Vectra Attack Signal Intelligence™ (ASI)

Vectra’s Security-AI driven Attack Signal Intelligence™ automates threat detection, triage, and prioritization for security operation center (SOC) teams. As organizations face ever-growing unknown cyber threats targeting on-premises and cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications and data and identity systems, SOC teams are challenged to keep pace. More attack surface to cover combined with more modern, evasive, and sophisticated attackers has resulted in more manual time spent maintaining detection rules, triaging alerts, and figuring out what alerts to prioritize – resulting in analyst fatigue and burnout. Vectra’s Security AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence frees security analysts of these everyday manual and mundane tasks and arms them to do what they do best – investigate and respond to real attacks. Core to the Vectra platform, Vectra Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services and the expanding Vectra ecosystem, Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security analysts to:

Think like an attacker with AI-driven detections that go beyond signatures and anomalies to understand attacker behavior and zero in on attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) across the cyber kill chain.

with AI-driven detections that go beyond signatures and anomalies to understand attacker behavior and zero in on attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) across the cyber kill chain. Know what is malicious by analyzing detection patterns unique to an organization’s environment to surface relevant events and reduce noise.

by analyzing detection patterns unique to an organization’s environment to surface relevant events and reduce noise. Focus on the urgent with AI-driven prioritization that provides a view of threats by severity and impact, enabling analysts to focus on responding to critical threats and lowering business risk.



“The biggest challenge that customers face today is the unknown. With the increasing scale and intensity of cyberattacks, customers need best-of-breed ecosystem solutions to simplify security processes focused on real threats and extended coverage across global networks,” said Sachin Saranathan, Director for Cloud and Technology Alliances at Vectra. “We are delighted to work with AWS to tackle these challenges and deliver solutions that bring fast time to value to customers.”

“The best of all is that Vectra in AWS delivers authorization correlation. It’s notoriously difficult to track down who is doing what. Vectra focuses the spotlight on the particular user so threats detected can be investigated immediately,” said Mantas Marcinkevicius, Information Technology Security Manager at The Hyde Group, UK.

“A key goal of CISOs and security teams is to reduce the complexity they face from non-integrated cyber security offerings. They want to deliver simplified, streamlined solutions that provide more effective, efficient, and resilient security operations,” said Rod Wallace, General Manager, Amazon Security Lake at AWS. “The Amazon Security Lake and Vectra Attack Signal Intelligence integration provides a powerful combination of advanced threat detection, faster incident response, and enhanced forensic capabilities, which can help organizations improve their security posture and meet compliance requirements.” ‍

Seamless Integration

Vectra® is available with Amazon Security Lake after a straightforward installation process. After deploying Vectra Detect for AWS in just 15 minutes, customers will be able to send high-fidelity alerts to Amazon Security Lake as a custom source using a dedicated AWS CloudFormation template. Once this is installed, alerts will appear immediately in Amazon Security Lake in OCSF format.

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in Security AI-driven hybrid cloud threat detection and response. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to rapidly respond to threats and stop attacks from becoming breaches. The Vectra platform and services cover public cloud, SaaS applications, identity systems and network infrastructure – both on-premises and cloud-based. Organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra platform and services for resilience to ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks impacting their organization. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

