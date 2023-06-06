VizyPay Adds Dual Pricing Program, Enhances Cash Savings for Small Business Owners

The payment processing technology improves customer transparency and allows businesses to maintain 100% of the cash price for every item sold

/EIN News/ -- WAUKEE, Iowa, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, a leading payment processing fintech that serves small businesses in rural America, today announces the launch of its proprietary Dual Pricing Program . By expanding its robust lineup of payment solutions for small business owners, VizyPay’s technology significantly lowers or eliminates a majority of credit card processing costs.



Dual pricing improves transparency by offering two prices for customers to choose from: a cash price and a regular price. Historically, the cash price is cheaper because there is not a credit card processing fee incorporated into it. The same structure is used through VizyPay’s technology – a business will present the customer with both a cash price and regular price and the customer can then select their preferred payment method, allowing the option to pay cash and save off the regular price. Businesses also benefit by maintaining 100% of the cash price for every item sold. VizyPay rolled out a similar option with Cash Discount 2.0 and saved business owners over $9 million in unnecessary processing fees in the beginning of 2023 alone.

“We’re all familiar with dual pricing. We’ve seen it perform extremely well at gas stations for decades, and now we’re offering the same solution to small businesses to help them grow,” said VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “Now auto shops, restaurants, salons and more across rural America can utilize dual pricing to positively impact their bottom line as they’re able to save on each item sold at the cash price.”

To implement the Dual Pricing Program, businesses need software or equipment capable of offering dual pricing, like VizyPOS. Business owners then need to update and display cash and regular prices for each inventory, menu or invoice item and replace all prior pricing signage and disclosures with new signage that is program compliant and provided by VizyPay.

“We strive to be a one-stop-shop with easy to implement technology and multiple options that fit the unique needs of each business owner,” said VizyPay Software Developer Brett Dewerff. “The Dual Pricing Program is another way we have fulfilled that commitment with another transparent pricing solution that offers unlimited transactions and avoids annual fees.”

VizyPay’s lineup of technology and payment solutions has won many awards for its excellence. Most recently, VizyPay was recognized by Tearsheet as the Payment Technology Provider of the Year . The fintech’s accolades also include awards like Most Innovative Product of the Year , Fintech Solution , Fastest Growing Tech Company and many more. For more information about VizyPay’s Dual Pricing Program, visit www.vizypay.com.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.