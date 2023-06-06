Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst Market Detail Analysis of Top Companies 2032

Reports And Data

Rising demand for petroleum products, which is driving crude oil production and driving Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst market revenue growth.

The Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst market size was USD 3.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.91 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst market was valued at USD 3.57 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.91 Billion by 2032, with a forecasted revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the predicted period. The growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for petroleum products, which fuels the production of crude oil. As a result, there is a significant demand for refined petroleum products, leading to a widespread utilization of FCC catalysts in crude oil refining and driving the market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, the continual growth in energy demand worldwide is fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population expansion. This surge in energy consumption is directly contributing to the rising demand for petroleum-based products, subsequently driving the demand for FCC catalysts. Given their vital role in the process of refining crude oil, the expansion of the refining sector plays a crucial role in the FCC catalyst market's growth and development.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst Market Segments:

The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is segmented based on product type outlook and application outlook. Under the product type outlook, the segments include Zeolite-based Catalysts and Non-zeolite-based Catalysts. In terms of application outlook, the segments covered are Oil Refining and Petrochemicals.

The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is segmented based on product type outlook and application outlook. Under the product type outlook, the segments include Zeolite-based Catalysts and Non-zeolite-based Catalysts. In terms of application outlook, the segments covered are Oil Refining and Petrochemicals.

Geographically, the market analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent the scope of the market and provide insights into the regional dynamics and opportunities.

The market for FCC catalysts is driven by the rising demand for petroleum products, which leads to increased crude oil production and contributes to the growth of market revenue. The widespread use of FCC catalysts in crude oil refining generates a high demand for refined petroleum products, further driving the market's revenue growth.

Moreover, factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth globally are fueling the increasing energy demand worldwide. This surge in energy consumption directly influences the demand for petroleum-based products, consequently driving the demand for FCC catalysts. Given the crucial role of FCC catalysts in the process of refining crude oil, the expansion of the refining sector plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of the FCC catalyst market.

In summary, the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for petroleum products, the widespread use of FCC catalysts in crude oil refining, and the continual increase in global energy demand due to industrialization and urbanization.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst Market Strategic Developments:

• In 2021, Albemarle Corporation announced the expansion of its catalyst production capacity in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The company invested around $70 million to expand its FCC catalyst production capacity, which is expected to meet the growing demand for refinery catalysts in North America.

• In 2020, BASF SE acquired the polyamide business from Solvay SA, a Belgium-based chemical company, for €1.6 billion. The acquisition helped BASF to strengthen its position in the engineering plastics market and expand its product portfolio in the FCC Catalyst market.

• In 2020, W.R. Grace & Co. announced the completion of the acquisition of the Rive Technology, Inc., a Boston-based company specializing in advanced catalyst technology. The acquisition helped W.R. Grace & Co. to expand its product portfolio in the FCC Catalyst market and strengthen its position in the catalyst industry.

• In 2020, Axens S.A. and Johnson Matthey announced a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize advanced catalysts for the refining and petrochemical industries. The partnership is aimed at developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of the FCC Catalyst market.

• In 2020, Sinopec and BASF SE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their collaboration in the catalyst industry. The MoU is aimed at developing innovative catalyst solutions for the refining industry and exploring new business opportunities in the FCC Catalyst market.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst Market Competitive landscape:

In the competitive landscape of the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst market, several prominent companies are leading the industry. These key players include BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), Axens S.A., JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd., Zeolyst International Inc., Japan Energy Corporation, and Nippon Ketjen Co. Ltd.

BASF SE is a leading player in the FCC catalyst market, offering a wide range of catalyst solutions for the petroleum refining industry. Albemarle Corporation is another major player, known for its innovative FCC catalyst technologies and solutions. W.R. Grace & Co. is renowned for its advanced catalyst products and expertise in fluid catalytic cracking processes.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) holds a significant market share and plays a vital role in the development and production of FCC catalysts. Axens S.A. is a global provider of technologies and catalysts for the refining and petrochemical industries, offering efficient solutions for FCC processes.

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. is recognized for its high-performance catalysts used in various refining applications. Zeolyst International Inc. specializes in zeolite-based catalysts, which find extensive use in the FCC process. Japan Energy Corporation contributes to the market with its comprehensive range of catalyst products and services.

Nippon Ketjen Co. Ltd. is a prominent manufacturer of catalysts and chemicals, including FCC catalysts, serving the refining and petrochemical sectors. These key players in the FCC catalyst market play a significant role in driving innovation, technological advancements, and market growth.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst market is characterized by the presence of established companies that continually strive to enhance their products and services, meeting the evolving needs of the industry and maintaining their competitive positions.

