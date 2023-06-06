Veho Expands to the Northeast, Bringing Next-Day Package Delivery and Doorstep Pickups to 11 New Markets

With the expansion, Veho now serves 42 markets across the U.S. with over 100 million in population coverage

NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 -- Veho , the post-purchase experience company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, is launching into New England and expanding further into the Northeast with 11 new markets. ​​The regional expansion brings Veho's total delivery and returns network to 42 markets with over 100 million in population coverage.



Veho provides e-commerce brands with an end-to-end, customer-centric solution that makes delivery and returns their competitive edge. Veho has on-time delivery (OTD) north of 99% with a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction score, making it one of the highest-rated shipping platforms in the country.

In addition to the existing cities it serves , Veho’s newly opened facilities in Boston, Hartford and New York are now servicing the following new locations:

Hartford, CT

New Haven, CT

Springfield, CT

Greenwich, CT

Bridgeport, CT

Boston, MA

Worcester, MA

Providence, RI

Bronx, NY

Westchester, NY

White Plains, NY



The expansion marks a significant milestone in Veho's monumental growth period. Since December 2021, Veho has tripled its revenue growth with zero regrettable churn, bringing an increasing number of Fortune 100 retailers into its roster. Since this time last year, Veho has increased volume by 48% and realized revenue by 55%, in addition to growing pipeline by 6x.

“In this macroeconomic environment, retailers are recognizing more than ever the importance of the post-purchase experience in driving brand loyalty, repeat purchases and ultimately profitability. Veho’s laser focus on the customer experience and highly efficient operating model continues to position itself as an invaluable partner to brands and is at the heart of our growth and expansion,”

said Veho Chief Revenue Officer Brian McDevitt.

"We look forward to offering Veho's service to Rent the Runway customers in New England beginning this summer,” said Drew Rau, SVP of Supply Chain and Inventory at Rent The Runway. “Offering a premium delivery and at home pick up experience has been an instrumental part of Rent The Runway's strategy, and we are pleased to extend that benefit to customers in this region soon with Veho.”

The expansion also coincides with an uptick in packages arriving on shoppers' doorsteps. In April, overall retail sales rebounded and online shopping increased again, surging 1.2% . As package volume grows, research shows delivery and returns experiences are playing a major role in online shopping decisions. In a survey of 1,000 online shoppers , 77% said they are less likely to buy from a brand following a negative delivery experience, and 74% feel that a strict return policy negatively impacts their desire to shop with a retailer.

“We’re in an e-commerce era defined by convenience, speed and personalization that drive consumer purchase behavior. Shipping is the new shopping,” added Veho CEO Itamar Zur. “Retailers that invest in providing a great delivery and returns experience for their shoppers will ultimately come out on top. Veho is removing the pain from delivery and returns and creating new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. We’re thrilled to bring our customer-first delivery and returns experience to more of New England.”

“Veho is a great partner to us, by making it possible to provide our customers with a top-notch delivery experience,” said Jeff Safran, Director of Logistics at Kroger. “We look forward to continuing to grow with Veho, especially as they expand into New England where they will help us delight even more of our customer base.”

Founded in 2016, Veho serves major brands such as Saks, Nordstrom, Rent the Runway, Misfits Market, HelloFresh, and Nespresso. It currently has 910 employees across corporate and warehouse teams and is hiring for several positions in the new markets, including independent driver-partners .

To learn more about Veho, please visit: https://shipveho.com/ .

About Veho

Veho is a post-purchase experience company. Through its tech-powered digital logistics platform, Veho is revolutionizing package delivery for the modern economy. Veho powers fast, transparent and personalized next-day delivery and returns for e-commerce companies so they can increase customer satisfaction and drive customer lifetime value. Veho’s premium experience is built on live customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a dynamic marketplace to seamlessly match demand for deliveries with last-mile crowdsourced driver-partners. Veho provides e-commerce brands with an end-to-end, customer-centric solution that makes delivery their competitive edge. Learn more at ShipVeho.com .