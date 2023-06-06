Conduent Presents Financing Solutions to Support Lenders at NAF Association Non-Prime Auto Financing Conference

Conduent’s loan management solutions support clients with operational excellence across a loan’s life cycle

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, will be onsite at the National Automotive Finance (NAF) Association’s Annual Non-Prime Auto Financing Conference, from June 7-9 in Plano, Texas, in booth 203. Conduent will be showcasing its Auto Loan Management solutions, which feature its best-in-class platform that streamlines the loan management process, account servicing and collections.



“Financial institutions are navigating an ever more complex market and economic uncertainty. Conduent’s experienced team and technology are supporting clients as their needs change to keep pace with the demands of their customers,” said Dharma Rajagopalan, Vice President and General Manager at Conduent. “With markets and consumers seemingly in continued economic flux, Conduent’s auto loan management solutions are scalable, customizable and secure.”

As a leading provider of technology solutions and expertise for more than 30 years in the loan servicing industry, Conduent supports more than 14 million consumer loans and leases. Clients automate and streamline their processes through several of Conduent’s loan management solutions:

Loan Manager: a private cloud-based and fully customizable loan servicing system that helps businesses automate processes and navigate the auto financing landscape, reducing costs and delivering exceptional customer experiences. The demand-based SaaS approach removes the burden of buying, installing, upgrading and managing servers and infrastructure for financial institutions and consumer finance firms. The highly scalable, customizable and secure platform provides real-time visibility into loan and lease balances and transactions.

Account servicing: Conduent’s customer contact services specialize in delivering services via telephone, mail, SMS text, and email, integrating features to automate processes and reporting.

Account collections: These solutions pair Conduent teams and technology, supporting many aspects of collections operations including customer care, blended collection calls, payment processing, omnichannel communications and payment plan administration.



Learn more about Conduent’s experience helping banks and financial institutions transform operations and drive efficiency, security and customer experience at https://www.conduent.com/industry/banking-and-finance.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, lisa.patterson@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.