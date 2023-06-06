ClearDATA Names Charles Cinert Chief Services Officer

Former Sabre vice president joins ClearDATA to drive agility and optimize business processes, strengthening cloud security in healthcare

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ®, the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, today announced it has appointed Charles Cinert as its new Chief Services Officer (CSO). Cinert brings more than 30 years of technology services and operations experience to bear for ClearDATA, creating not only better workplaces, but better outcomes for customers through agile systems. As CSO, he will be responsible for intelligent operations across the enterprise, including machine learning, automation, platform data consolidation and workflow optimization to enhance predictability and streamline processes across the organization, as well as overseeing ClearDATA's service offerings with a focus on improving customer experiences and outcomes.



“Charles is a ‘technical whisperer’ who gets to the pulse of the customer,” said Rick Froehlich, CEO at ClearDATA. “He has decades of experience ensuring SaaS technology platforms handling billions of transactions and serving a range of customers remain stable, predictable and, most importantly, secure—an essential element when dealing with sensitive health information. As we look to the future at ClearDATA, Charles adds tremendous value, leveraging the strengths of our platform and services to create an optimal customer experience as we evolve our position in the market.”

Cinert most recently served as global vice president of operations and customer success at Sabre Corporation, a travel technology company and the largest global distribution systems provider for air bookings in North America. Prior to Sabre, Cinert held senior roles at Philips, including vice president and head of customer success and managed service operations for Philips’ Healthcare Informatics business—spanning product, infrastructure, software and service for over 500 hospital systems. Cinert was also the global head of IT service delivery and support operations at Philips, facilitating over two million transactions in over 105 countries with industry-leading customer satisfaction. Previously, as a senior director at Dell, Cinert led global commercial operations and information technologies and earned Six Sigma Master Black Belt Certification, specializing in executive effectiveness.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a team with such a clear vision and desire to win,” said Cinert. “At ClearDATA, we’re not just thinking about cybersecurity as data fortified across a network—but as a means to make health data available in the right place at the right time, free and open, as it’s needed to help save lives. Better data coordination is a crucial factor in enabling a better healthcare system. That’s what drives me, and I believe this shared vision is what makes ClearDATA a meaningful player in this space, accelerating secure cloud adoption in healthcare.”

