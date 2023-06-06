“Symbiosis: Living Island” Enters Final Weeks at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

Exhibition Exploring the Pioneering Inujima “Art House Project” Closes July 5

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the last chance to view “Symbiosis: Living Island” – which explores the groundbreaking Inujima “Art House Project” – as the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles exhibition closes July 5.



The Inujima “Art House Project” was designed to revitalize the depopulated Japanese island of Inujima through a unique symbiosis of art, architecture, community, and ecology. Based on the road that encircles Inujima, “Symbiosis: Living Island” allows visitors to “set foot” onto the island and explore the creative projects that have come to form part of Inujima’s landscape. Visitors to the exhibit can experience the island coming to life through an experiential diorama of the island, documentary videos, and testimonies from residents on the project’s transformative impact on their lives.

The work of three artists featured on the island are highlighted within the exhibition – Beatriz Milhazes from Brazil and Haruka Kojin and Yusuke Komuta from Japan – alongside Inujima landscape imagery by renowned photographer Takashi Homma. These wide-ranging works convey a vision of Inujima as a living entity and potential blueprint of symbiotic coexistence for the future.

The closing of “Symbiosis” makes room for the next exhibition coming to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles this summer, the highly anticipated “POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft.” One of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises and Japanese craft techniques, both contemporary and refined over centuries, come together at this upcoming exhibition. Debuting in the U.S. on July 25 after opening to great acclaim at the National Crafts Museum in Japan earlier this year, the exhibition features over 70 works created by 20 renowned Japanese artists using their skills and ever-evolving techniques in crafts to creatively channel the world of the globally popular Pokémon brand.

Admission to the exhibition is free. Walk-ins are invited and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com