Automation in Biopharma Industry Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2033: Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- As per the report by Visiongain, the Global Automation in Biopharma Industry Market was valued at US$1,784.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Visiongain has published a new report entitled Automation in Biopharma Industry 2023-2033. Forecasts by Technology (Automation Technology, Digitization Technology), by Application (Clinical Phase, Drug Discovery Phase, Production Phase), by Component (Automation Hardware, Automation Software, Services Project Phase, Services Operation Phase), by Automation Technology (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Human-machine Interface (HMI), Advanced Process Control (APC), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA), Other Automation Technologies)), by Digitization Technology (Internet of things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Twin Technology, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), Predictive Analytics, Cloud Computing)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

Automation Can Help Reduce the Risk of Contamination

Biopharma automation is a way to incorporate advanced technologies and automated systems into the manufacturing process to improve efficiency, accuracy, and reliability. By utilizing biopharma automation, drug production can see improvements in both consistency and quality.

Biopharma automation can improve consistency and quality in several ways. Precision is one such improvement, as automated systems can perform tasks with a higher degree of accuracy than humans. This can reduce the risk of errors and inconsistencies that can impact drug quality, ensuring that the final product meets the exact specifications required for its intended use.

Increased efficiency is another advantage of biopharma automation, as automated systems can perform tasks much faster than humans. This can reduce the time it takes to produce a drug, enabling companies to keep up with growing demand for their products and ensure that drugs are produced in a timely manner.

Automation can also enhance process control, which is crucial for improving consistency and quality. Automated systems can monitor and control the manufacturing process more closely than humans, ensuring that critical process parameters are maintained within a narrow range. This can reduce variability in the production process, resulting in more consistent product quality. Finally, biopharma automation can help reduce the risk of contamination, a major concern in the industry. By minimizing the need for human intervention, automation can reduce the risk of contamination from human operators and improve product purity.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Automation in Biopharma Industry Market?

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on many industries, including the automation in biopharma industry market. While the pandemic has increased the demand for vaccines and therapeutics, it has also caused disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing processes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed significant challenges for the automation in biopharma industry market, primarily due to the disruption of global supply chains. The implementation of lockdowns and travel restrictions in several countries has made it difficult to transport raw materials and finished products, resulting in delays and shortages.

Another challenge posed by the pandemic is the shutdown of several manufacturing facilities due to COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. This has resulted in reduced production capacity and further delays in the supply chain. Moreover, the pandemic has caused a reduction in investment in the automation in biopharma industry market, as many companies have redirected their resources towards developing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, leading to a decrease in investment in other areas.

Finally, the pandemic has also resulted in a reduction in the number of clinical trials being conducted, which has had a negative impact on the demand for biopharma automation solutions. Clinical trials are a key driver of demand for automation solutions as they require large quantities of high-quality drugs to be produced quickly and accurately.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Technological Advancements to Improve Product Safety

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, new medicine formulations and delivery methods also pose safety issues. The DTC channel, for instance, "handles packages far more often than those transported through typical bulk channels, resulting in overall rougher handling and higher possibility of packaging or product damage. The popularity of injectables has also increased the focus on sterility, as clean production is vitally essential given the nature of these medications and injection delivery. Automated solutions, especially those aided by artificial intelligence, can enhance product safety for both of these sorts of problems.

Vision inspections assisted by AI can more rapidly and precisely identify package flaws. Additionally, these instruments may check for problems like glass vials flaking into liquid pharmaceuticals, which is a problem with several injectable prescriptions. Overall limiting human involvement in manufacturing can enhance hygienic conditions, and as washdown robots become more prevalent, these devices can enhance sterility and safety all along the pharmaceutical production line.

Increasing Need for Machine Flexibility

75 percent of pharmaceutical organisations revealed that they want to use automated solutions more frequently. This is mostly being driven by the trend toward injectables and more individualised drugs, in addition to manpower shortages. Production lines for pharmaceuticals are challenged by customised dosages and things like pre-filled syringes. As a result, manufacturers are searching for equipment that can handle the greater range of formats generated in smaller batch sizes while still reducing downtime. Machines must be adaptable and able to handle frequent changeovers due to the greater variety of formats and sizes, and automated solutions make these procedures easier. In addition, with the explosion of direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping brought on by the recent expansion of e-commerce, packaging and labelling must change in order to get pharmaceuticals to patients safely and effectively.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Robotics is Valuable For Biopharma Operations

Robotics is becoming increasingly important to operations, but only when used to improve process efficiency, speed, and quality. Rapidly evolving robotics are finding a genuine position on the battlefield. Robotics are gaining recognition as a valuable asset to operations in the biopharmaceutical industry. By integrating advanced robotic systems, biopharma companies can streamline and optimize their manufacturing processes, resulting in increased productivity and improved product quality.

One of the main benefits of incorporating robotics in biopharma operations is the ability to perform tasks with a high level of precision and accuracy. Robots can perform repetitive tasks with consistency and speed, reducing the risk of errors and variability that can impact product quality. Additionally, robots can operate in sterile environments, reducing the risk of contamination and improving product purity.

Another benefit of robotics in biopharma is increased efficiency. Robotic systems can operate continuously and around the clock, reducing manufacturing time and increasing output. This can lead to significant cost savings and allow for faster production of drugs.

Research and Development Through Automation of Lab Processes

In the biopharmaceutical industry, automation of lab processes has the potential to revolutionize research and development efforts. Automating lab processes involves using advanced technologies and systems to perform experiments and analyses, reducing the need for human intervention. This has several benefits that can help to advance research and development efforts in the industry.

One major advantage of automating lab processes is improved accuracy and precision. Automated systems can perform tasks with a high level of accuracy, reducing the risk of errors and inconsistencies that can affect research outcomes. This can be particularly important in experiments where even small variations can have a significant impact on the results.

Automation can also increase the speed of lab processes, allowing researchers to perform experiments and analyze data much faster than would be possible with manual processes. This can help to speed up the drug discovery and development process, allowing companies to bring new drugs to market more quickly.

Another benefit of automation is increased efficiency. Automated systems can operate continuously, performing repetitive tasks much faster than humans. This can reduce the time and resources required to perform experiments and analyses, allowing researchers to focus on more complex tasks.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the automation in biopharma industry market are ABB Robotics, Acieta LLC, ADLINK Technology Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Baumueller-Nuermont Corp, Emerson Electric Co., Kawasaki Robotics, PerkinElmer, Inc., RheoSense Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, Siemens Healthineers, TetraScience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To strengthen their position in the market, leading companies have implemented several tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, increasing investment in research and development, forming collaborations and partnerships, expanding their business into new regions, and introducing new products.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Siemens Healthineers and Unilabs signed a multi-year agreement worth more than €200 million (US$212.3 million). Unilabs has invested in top-tier Siemens Healthineers technology and will acquire more than 400 laboratory analyzers to improve its laboratory infrastructure and provide unrivalled service to its customers.

In September 2022, PerkinElmer, Inc. introduced the Cellaca® PLX Image Cytometry System, a first-of-its-kind benchtop platform that allows researchers to assess multiple Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) of cell samples in a single automated workflow, including cell identity, quality, and quantity.

