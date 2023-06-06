Foreign Minister hails contributions of Vietnamese community in France

VIETNAM, June 6 -

PARIS – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn hailed the Vietnamese community in France for their practical contributions to the homeland.

Meeting representatives of the Vietnamese community and representative diplomatic agencies in France on Monday, Minister Sơn lauded their "profound, dedicated, and intellectual" feedback on various fields, including politics, diplomacy, economy and culture.

The French Government lauded the Vietnamese community for their rich history and continuous contributions to the development of France, especially for the friendship between Việt Nam and France, Sơn said, adding that the Vietnamese Party and State also appreciate their dedication.

Briefing them on Việt Nam’s socio-economic performance as well as achievements in internal and external affairs, he said it is thanks to the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter that Việt Nam has gained respect from the world. The country now has diplomatic relations with 192 out of the total 193 UN member states, including 30 countries with strategic or comprehensive partnerships, and many countries are proposing upgrades to their relations with Việt Nam.

He vowed to partner with agencies concerned to best meet the legitimate aspirations of the Vietnamese communities worldwide and in France, and wished that they would continue making positive contributions to the host country while promoting Vietnamese identity globally.

Meeting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, Minister Sơn suggested both sides continue upgrading their relationship and France consider Việt Nam a priority in its foreign policy towards Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific.

He also affirmed that Việt Nam considers France a centre in its foreign policy towards the European Union thanks to France's significant role in the region and long-standing bilateral relationship, nurtured by the people of both countries, including the Vietnamese community in France.

Việt Nam – responsible member of UNESCO

The same day minister Sơn met with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) director-general Audrey Azoulay, who affirmed that Việt Nam has always been a responsible member and one of the pioneering countries in implementing UNESCO programmes and activities.

The UNESCO leader recalled her good memories during her visit to Việt Nam last September.

She highly valued the important and effective contributions that Việt Nam has made to the common work of the organisation as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2021-25 tenure, the Vice Chair of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, and a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Việt Nam is a successful model in connecting economic development and culture, she underlined.

Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam will continue actively and responsively engaging in UNESCO works and implementing its international commitments. In this spirit, Việt Nam will run for a seat on the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the 2023-27 tenure to work with other countries in completing policies and promoting measures to protect the world's cultural and natural heritage, he said, expressing hope to receive support from UNESCO.

The Vietnamese FM said he hopes Azoulay and the UNESCO Secretariat will support Việt Nam’s dossiers to seek recognition for new heritages such as Hạ Long Bay-Cát Bà Archipelago, Yên Tử-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc relic and landscape complex, Óc Eo - Ba Thê and Con Moong archaeological sites as well as dossiers for intangible heritages such as the festival honouring the holy lady of Mount Sam, and Đông Hồ folk painting.

Việt Nam also hopes to receive assistance in preserving and promoting the values of UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites, including the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. – VNS