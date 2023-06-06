Unleashing Firepower - The Evolution of Mortar Artillery Systems for Modern Battlefield Dominance

Mortar Artillery System

On the contrary, self-propelled artillery system and automation of artillery firing system present new pathways in the industry.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mortar artillery system market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in cross border conflicts. Mortar artillery systems are simple, lightweight, man-portable, and muzzle-loaded weapon system, consisting of a smooth-bore metal tube fixed to a base plate with a lightweight bipod mount and a sight. Moreover, mortar artillery systems launch explosive shells or bombs in high-arching ballistic trajectories. Further, mortars are used extensively as indirect fire weapons for close fire support to suppress and neutralize enemy forces with a variety of ammunition. Mortar artillery weapon aims & fires a projectile without relying on the direct line of sight between the target and artillery gun.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Nations are investing in advance weapon system to establish dominance in the battlefield. For instance, in 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (defense system manufacturer headquartered in Massachusetts, US) announced that the company will provide a battlefield network for automated planning, coordinating, controlling and executing artillery fire and effects to the Jordanian military under terms of a 29.3 million USD contract. Also, the US Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, US, has asked the Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment (headquartered in Indiana, US) to provide the advanced field artillery tactical data system (AFATDS) to Jordan under a bilateral government agreement. AFATDS ranks targets in importance based on sensor data, and performs attack analysis using situational data combined with commander's guidance.

In addition, the system is designed to produce timely, accurate, and coordinated fire support options to attack targets using Army, Marine, Navy, and Air Force weapon systems. Moreover, AFATDS seeks to manage attacks on preplanned and time-sensitive targets by supporting weapon systems such as mortar artillery system that provide front line fire support including close-air support, attack helicopters, and naval surface fire support among others. Such investment in modular modification of existing weapons systems is expected to drive the global artillery system market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Avibras, IMI Systems, ST Engineering, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, RUAG Group., Hanwha Group, Denel SOC Ltd

