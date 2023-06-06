Blink Charging Deploys 34 Electric Vehicle Chargers in the Village of Tuckahoe, New York

/EIN News/ -- Installation of chargers will provide needed infrastructure for the community and further advance electric vehicle adoption



Miami Beach, FL, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announcement the deployment and installation of 34 chargers at eight locations throughout the Village of Tuckahoe, NY, building a significant EV charging infrastructure for the Village.

“Electric vehicle adoption in the New York metropolitan area is strong, and additional infrastructure is needed to support growth. Tuckahoe has demonstrated vision and forward thinking to meet the needs of EV drivers in the area,” said Michael Battaglia, Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging. “We are excited to continue the rollout of charging infrastructure throughout the region and we thank the Village for their trust in Blink.”

Tuckahoe installed Blink IQ 200 Level 2 chargers, which are centrally located in Tuckahoe’s Fisher Ave, Lake Ave., Main St, and Oak Avenue parking lots, with additional chargers located in Depot Square and on Columbus Avenue. Tuckahoe began to install these stations in the spring of 2020 with Consolidated Edison covering much of the installation costs through their EV Make-Ready Program.

Funding for the new charging stations was made possible by support from New York State’s Charge Ready NY Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Con Edison’s EV Make-Ready Programs are designed to increase EV adoption and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. The charging stations support New York State’s goal of having 100% zero-emission passenger vehicle sales by 2035.

Tuckahoe Mayor, Mr. Omayra Andino, Sustainable Westchester, a nonprofit, consortium of Westchester County local governments and Consolidated Edison, announced the completion of this significant new EV charging network in Tuckahoe at a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month.

The public charging infrastructure will appeal to electric vehicle owners that find themselves in Tuckahoe for work, recreation, or access to one of Tuckahoe’s two Metro-North train stations, both of which are now only a few steps away from some of the new charging stations.

Blink’s IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available. Each IQ 200 produces 80 amps of output, translating to approximately 65 miles of charge in an hour. Operated on the Blink Network, they can charge any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

