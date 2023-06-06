Personalized Medicine Market is projected to hit US$ 690.9 Billion by 2033, at growth rate of 7.8% CAGR by end of 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

During the forecast period, the personalized medicine market in the United States is projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 256 billion by 2033, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7%. Similarly, the United Kingdom's personalized medicine market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 50 billion by 2033, experiencing significant growth with a CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights' newly released Personalised Medicine Market analysis report, global sales of the Personalised Medicine Market in 2022 will be US$ 326.7 Billion. The country's market is expected to reach US$ 690.9 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2033. Personalised Nutrition & Wellness is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, with a CAGR of more than 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.



In recent years, a significant focus is on how to employ advanced analytics, customized drugs, patient data, and other tools to better identify and treat illnesses. People are becoming more aware of the benefits of personalized treatment, and more genetic databases are being developed. These factors have been driving the global market for personalized medicine.

Find more details in your Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1511

More patients using personalized medication might help neurology, lung medicine, antiviral medicine, and psychiatry. This would broaden the global market for personalized treatment. The global personalized medicine market is also faltering as a result of increased research and development costs and poor side effects.

Over the forecast period, the personalized medicine market is expected to grow as more people develop chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer, more people receive combination pharmacological therapy, the global population ages, and more clinical studies for personalized medicine are conducted in neurology departments.

However, the exorbitant cost of customized drugs is stifling business growth. Due to the favorable government reimbursement criteria and low medical defect and side effect concerns, the market is expected to grow.

The growing number of cancer types and the low cost of personalized medicine therapy in cancer medications are expected to boost the global personalized medicine market. Cancer killed more than 9 million people in 2018, according to the World Health Organization. It kills almost one out of every six people worldwide.

North America was the prominent market for personalized medicines. The development of next-generation sequencing technologies and the implementation of health information technology systems are assisting in the expansion of the personalized medicine industry in North America. These technologies make it simple to get customized pharmaco-genomic information in a timely and convenient manner.

Are you looking for more details about latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1511

Competitive Analysis:

The precision medicine industry is moderately competitive, with several large corporations as well as a slew of smaller businesses vying for clients' attention. Because of technological advancements and product improvements, the introduction of new technologies at low cost is assisting mid-size to small businesses in expanding their market presence. Among the firms with a strong presence in the sector are Medtronic PLC, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Qiagen, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Recent developments by leading providers are as follows:

In February 2021 , Illumina, Inc. entered into a study agreement with the Belgian Society of Medical Oncology to investigate Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in advanced metastatic cancer patients.





, Illumina, Inc. entered into a study agreement with the Belgian Society of Medical Oncology to investigate Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in advanced metastatic cancer patients. In January 2019, Metagenics, Inc. announced that it has introduced a clinical research laboratory and patient clinic named Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Center in Washington.



Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

ASURAGEN, INC.

Abbott

Dako A/S

Exact Sciences Corporation

Cepheid, Inc.

Decode Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Exagen Inc.

Precision Biologics

Celera Diagnostics LLC

Biogen



More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Personalized Medicine Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Type (Personalized Medicine Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Medical Care, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in this Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1511

Market Segments Covered:

By Type:

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics Genetic Testing DTC Diagnostics Esoteric Lab Services Esoteric Lab Tests

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Genomic Medicine Medical Devices

Personalized Medical Care Telemedicine Health Information Technology

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness Retail Nutrition Complementary & Alternative Medicine





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Personalized Medicine Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Billion) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Billion) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Billion) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Billion) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Diagnostics

5.3.1.1. Genetic Testing

5.3.1.2. DTC Diagnostics

5.3.1.3. Esoteric Lab Services

5.3.1.4. Esoteric Lab Tests

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1511

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape:

Paediatric Sports Medicine Market Size: Sports injuries in the paediatric population is a significant healthcare concern. According to National Youth Sports Safety Foundation, approximately 5 million children in the U.S. are treated in a year for sports-related injuries.

Personalized Orthopaedic Implant Market Share: Orthopaedics implant is a medical device used for the replacement of missing joints, bones and or to support a damaged bones. The orthopaedics implants are mainly manufactured using biomaterials and coated by plastic.

Personalized Immunotherapy Market Growth: Personalized immunotherapy is a biologic treatment for different type of cancer. Personalized immunotherapy boost the natural body defence system time to overcome with the cancer.

Prostate-Specific Antigen Testing Market Trend: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023 to US$ 19.5 billion by 2033.

USA Knotless Surgical Sutures Market Forecast: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the USA knotless surgical sutures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 181.0 Million in 2023 to US$ 258.7 Million by 2033.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 38.7 Billion in 2023 to US$ 74.8 Billion by 2033.

Veterinary Sutures Market Sales: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global veterinary sutures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 333.38 Million in 2023 to US$ 482.1 Million by 2033.

Gene Prediction Tools Market Outlook: The global gene prediction tools market size is projected to be worth US$ 127.3 million in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 680.9 million by 2033. It is set to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

High Content Screening Market Volume: The high content screening market will register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 1.6 billion in 2022. Thee demand for high content screening is projected to surge with a projected CAGR of 5.8%.

Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Application: The global neonatal thermoregulation market is estimated at US$ 661.8 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,151.6 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com