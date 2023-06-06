Sharing Services Global Corporation Announces New Launch of Leading Edge Holdings Insurance Group Website

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the "Company") announces the new launch of Leading Edge Holdings (LEH) Insurance Group’s website. A renowned insurance provider offering comprehensive commercial and consumer coverage across multiple U.S. states, LEH aims to leverage its expertise and resources to develop and customize optimal insurance solutions for its direct-selling industry clients.

LEH has established itself as an industry leader in the insurance sector, known for its commitment to delivering tailored coverage options and exceptional customer service. With a strong presence across the United States, their deep understanding of the regional markets and regulatory landscape enables them to offer a diverse range of insurance products that align perfectly with Sharing Services Global Corporation's objectives.

Sharing Services Global Corporation can now market comprehensive coverage options, addressing the specific risks and challenges their clients face. Whether it’s protecting assets, mitigating liability or safeguarding against unforeseen events, the combined expertise of Sharing Services Global Corporation and LEH will enable businesses and individuals to navigate complex insurance landscapes effectively.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Leading Edge Holdings Insurance Group," said Sharing Services CEO, John “JT” Thatch. "This collaboration allows us to leverage their industry expertise, expansive coverage options and commitment to tailored solutions to the direct-selling sector. By integrating LEH's offerings into our service portfolio, we can better cater to the diverse needs of our clients, enhancing their overall risk management strategy."

“LEH's dedication to innovation and its customer-centric approach aligns seamlessly with SHRG's core values. Together, the companies will focus on developing customized insurance solutions that address emerging risks and evolving market trends. By combining their respective strengths, Sharing Services Global Corporation and LEH aim to provide enhanced value and peace of mind to their mutual clients,” added Thatch.

For more information, visit https://www.lehinsurance.com/.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.



Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

