GBT Received a Notice of Allowance for its Microchip Reliability Verification and Auto-Correction Patent Application

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), received a notice of allowance for its microchip’s reliability verification and auto-correction electronic design automation (EDA) patent application, which has been assigned internal project’s code name, Epsilon.



As integrated circuits (ICs) manufacturing node is constantly scaling down, design firms are facing a broad spectrum, complex challenge in the electrical reliability domain, which is dictated by the laws of physics. Microchip reliability refers to the ability of an IC to perform its intended functions accurately and consistently over its operational lifetime. It encompasses the chip's ability to operate within specified parameters, without degradation or failure, under various environmental conditions and stresses. High performance computing systems require optimal electrical and thermal characteristics to ensure reliability and accuracy.

Advanced ICs are the core of these systems and need to function with a high level of dependability. Particularly in the fields of medicine, aviation, transportation, data storage and communication, a microchip’s reliability factor has become a crucial factor. Addressing a microchip reliability becomes particularly crucial as the scale of the ICs decreases to low nanometer dimensions. With smaller feature sizes, more complex reliability challenges emerge, including electromigration, process variations and others.

GBT’s Epsilon patent application introduces innovative technology with the goal of addressing advanced semiconductor node’s physics providing a high level of reliability, optimal thermal design, lower power consumption and high performance. The described technology includes machine learning algorithms to enable robust design, process optimization, characterization, modeling and simulation. The technology underling the patent application identifies reliability flaws, describes the found issues, and enables an automatic correction of these reliability issues, early during the IC’s design phase.

Machine learning techniques will be performing data analysis, identification, categorization, and reasoning about executing the optimal IC layout automatic correction. The technology aims to allow IC designers to analyze and fix circuits, early during the design phase, with higher efficiency, and in real-time. The patent is expected to be granted in the upcoming months. GBT plans to continue its R&D efforts in this domain, inventing modern technologies, enabling reliable, low power and high-performance next generation microchips.

“We are pleased to announce a notice of allowance for our Epsilon patent. The goal of this patent is to perform a microchip’s electrical and power analysis, early during the design phases, identifying potential failures, and provide an on-the-fly solution, as early detection and elimination of reliability issues can save weeks to months of engineering re-design time. The technology is planned to be powered by GBT’s machine learning algorithms for pattern recognition and vast data analysis, especially for advanced manufacturing nodes like 3nm and below. With today’s advanced nanometer nodes, the ability to analyze and address reliability parameters has become crucial to mitigate the risk of system degradation, overheating, and possible malfunctions. As IC’s manufacturing nodes are constantly scaling down, layout electrical characteristics analysis is becoming a much more complex and time-consuming process, addressing challenging physics phenomenon. Our Epsilon technology is an intelligent, design productivity enhancement EDA software solution, with the goal of analyzing, detecting, and eliminating, on-the-fly, electrical reliability issues, enabling chip designers to keep their hands on the pulse of the entire microchip's reliability, power management, thermal behavior and overall performance. Microchip reliability is a complex and evolving field, and we plan to continue our ongoing research and development efforts to address emerging challenges associated with shrinking nanometer-scale technologies,” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

