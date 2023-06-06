Cold Chain Products Market is Expected to Reach $711 million | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cold chain products industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. With the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive goods, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, and perishable food items, the need for reliable and efficient cold chain logistics is paramount. The industry is expected to witness advancements in technology, packaging, and transportation methods to ensure the integrity and safety of temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain. This includes the development of more sophisticated cold storage solutions, advanced temperature monitoring systems, and improved packaging materials that offer better insulation and protection. Additionally, the industry will likely see the integration of digital technologies and real-time tracking systems to enhance visibility and traceability of cold chain products. These advancements will not only help reduce the risk of product spoilage and waste but also ensure that crucial medical supplies and food items reach their destinations in optimal condition. Overall, the cold chain products industry is set to play a crucial role in supporting global healthcare systems, food supply chains, and other industries reliant on temperature-controlled logistics, ensuring the delivery of safe and high-quality products to consumers worldwide.

Cold Chain Products market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $569 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $711 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like Rising use of immunoglobulins and other plasma products in a range of therapeutic areas and Increasing demand for Plasma-derived medicinal products are driving the growth of the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation.

Cold Chain Products Market Scope:

Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Demand for Plasma Fractionation Centre Key Market Drivers Rising use of immunoglobulins and other plasma products in a range of therapeutic area

Major Cold Chain Products market players covered in the report, such as:

B Medical Systems (US)

Blue Star Limited (India)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (India)

Haier Biomedical (China)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Avantor

Inc. (US)

Biolife Solutions Inc. (US)

Helmer Scientific Inc. (US)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes Cold Chain Products Market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Type

Ultra-low temperature freezer

Plasma freezer

Temperature monitoring devices

Plasma contact shock freezer

Blood transport boxes

Ice-lined refrigerator

Others

By End User

Blood collection centers and blood component providers

Hospitals and transfusion centers

Clinical research laboratories

Others

By Country

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



The cold chain products market for plasma fractionation involves various key stakeholders who play critical roles in ensuring the safe and efficient transportation and storage of plasma-derived products. These stakeholders include:

Plasma Fractionation Companies: These are the companies involved in the process of fractionating plasma to separate and purify different blood components, such as albumin, immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and other plasma proteins. They are responsible for ensuring the quality and safety of the fractionated products and packaging them appropriately for transportation.

Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical companies are the primary manufacturers and distributors of plasma-derived products. They rely on the cold chain infrastructure to transport their products from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and ultimately to healthcare providers. These companies work closely with plasma fractionation companies to ensure the timely and secure delivery of their products while maintaining their integrity and efficacy.

Cold Chain Logistics Providers: Cold chain logistics providers specialize in the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive products. They have the expertise and infrastructure to handle and maintain the required temperature conditions throughout the supply chain. These providers ensure that plasma-derived products are stored and transported within the specified temperature range to prevent degradation or spoilage.

Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities are the end-users of plasma-derived products. They rely on the cold chain system to receive these products in a timely and secure manner. Healthcare facilities also play a crucial role in proper storage and handling of these products once they are delivered, ensuring their availability for patient treatment.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe, establish guidelines and regulations for the storage, transportation, and handling of plasma-derived products. These authorities monitor and enforce compliance to ensure the safety and quality of these products throughout the cold chain.

Patients: Ultimately, patients are the beneficiaries of the cold chain products for plasma fractionation. These products are used for various therapeutic purposes, including treatment of immune deficiencies, coagulation disorders, and other medical conditions. Ensuring the integrity of the cold chain is crucial to guarantee that patients receive safe and effective plasma-derived products.

Overall, collaboration and coordination among these key stakeholders are essential to maintain the integrity of the cold chain for plasma fractionation products, ensuring their availability and safety for patients in need.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The study provides data regarding the cold chain products market's closest approximations and its segments, which will benefit market leaders and new entrants. This study will assist stakeholders in comprehending the competitive environment, obtaining insights to better position of their businesses, and developing appropriate go-to-market strategies. The research will also assist stakeholders in obtaining insights into the market's pulse and learning about its major drivers, inhibitors, opportunities, and problems.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising use of immunoglobulins and other plasma products in a range of therapeutic area, Increasing demand for Plasma-derived medicinal products, and Technological advancements in refrigeration equipment and systems), opportunities (Demand for Plasma Fractionation Centre and Government support for cold chain infrastructure development), and challenges (Shortage of trained manpower & limited resources to maintain the equipment, Stringent government regulations, and Environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions) influencing the growth of the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation.

Product Development/innovation:

Comprehensive details on new technologies, R&D initiatives, and product and service launches for Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation

Market Development:

Comprehensive data on attractive markets, and the research analyzes the global Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation

Market Diversification:

Detailed information on emerging products and services, unexplored regions, current trends, and investments in the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for this report:

An additional five company profiles

