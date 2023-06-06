HeartCore to Host ‘Listing on U.S. Stock Exchanges’ Seminar on June 9, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), will host a U.S. Exchange Listing seminar on June 9, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.



The seminar will consist of a lecture and panel discussion by Keith Moore, CEO of Boustead Securities, LLC. HeartCore expects a myriad of Japanese companies to be in attendance, as the seminar will inform attendees of the realities of going public on U.S. Exchanges, including The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), in addition to an overview of its very successful Go IPO consulting service. As of May 31, 2023, HeartCore has received confirmation from 91 companies to be in attendance at the seminar.

Two of HeartCore’s Go IPO clients have now listed on Nasdaq, and HeartCore expects an additional six of its existing clients to commence trading on Nasdaq or the NYSE by the end of this year. HeartCore’s current fee structure consists of $500,000 and a success fee of approximately 3% of warrants from its client’s market capitalization.

“On behalf of HeartCore, I am pleased to host Boustead Securities’ CEO Keith Moore for our first ever U.S. Exchange listing seminar,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “Given the recent, growing interest of Japanese companies to go public in the U.S., we want to capitalize on the opportunity by hosting this informative session where management team members will not only learn the benefits of being a public entity in the U.S. but can understand how HeartCore can be helpful with a historically strenuous process. Our Go IPO business pipeline continues to grow, and we’re encouraged by some of our bigger clients such as SBC Medical Group, which has agreed to merge with Pono Capital Two, Inc., a Nasdaq listed company. The transaction values SBC at $1.2 billion and HeartCore has been granted warrants with an approximate value of $32.4 million based on the SBC – Pono transaction value, which of course, will significantly benefit our top line. Our increase in Q1 2023 revenue and our Q1 2023 profits, which surpassed all of 2022 profits came, in part, as a result of just two of our Go IPO companies successfully listing on Nasdaq. With six more clients expected to list on U.S. Exchanges in 2023 we anticipate a very strong year for our company.”

The seminar will be webcasted live on June 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM JST here.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

The Company does not render legal advice or perform accounting services, and will not act as an investment advisor or broker/dealer. Additionally, the Company does not provide the following services, among others: negotiation of the sale of a client’s securities; participation in discussions between a client and potential investors; assisting in structuring any transactions involving the sale of a client’s securities; pre-screening of potential investors; due diligence activities; and providing advice relating to valuation of or financial advisability of any investments in a client.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, provide a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860