Growing Demand and COVID-19 Impact Propel Global Vitamin D3 Market

Global vitamin D3 market size was USD 180.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.0%

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin D3 market had a size of USD 180.0 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a revenue CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The growing awareness among individuals regarding health consciousness and changing nutritional needs is expected to drive the revenue growth of the vitamin D3 market. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the need for additional supplements, especially in cases where necessary vitamin sources cannot be obtained.

Vitamin D encompasses vitamins D1, D2, and D3, with major natural sources including fatty fish, egg yolk, cheese, soy milk, and fortified foods. Exposure of the skin to sunlight also triggers the production of vitamin D. Insufficient intake of vitamin D can lead to deficiencies and various bone-related complications, such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular issues. It is estimated that around 50% of the global population across different age groups and social strata suffer from vitamin D deficiency.

The rising demand for vitamin D3 supplements to address deficiencies is driving the revenue growth of the market. The relatively low cost of vitamin D3 supplements and increasing awareness about healthcare products contribute to the growing demand. This trend is expected to continue in the near future, with medical referrals for these supplements also boosting demand and adoption in medical settings. The food industry, particularly the animal and pet feed segment, is expected to generate significant gains as well, contributing to overall vitamin D3 production.

Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market continues to experience significant growth due to the changing lifestyles of the global population and an increase in upper respiratory tract infections. The consumption of vitamin D3 supplements has witnessed a surge during the pandemic, both for self-use and medically prescribed patients.

Government agencies offering incentives and conducting advertisements are also expected to play a pivotal role in promoting vitamin D3 products and issuing recommendations for adopting a healthier lifestyle. These initiatives are likely to further drive market growth and increase product adoption.

Segments Covered in the Report

The vitamin D3 market can be segmented based on type outlook and application outlook.

In terms of type outlook, the market includes:

Vitamin D3 Tablets and Capsules

Vitamin D3 Powders

Vitamin D3 Crystallization

Vitamin D3 Creams

Vitamin D3 Oils

Regarding application outlook, the market is categorized into:

Healthcare Supplements

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal and Pet Feed

Others

Regional Scope: The market has a global reach, with regional segments including:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country Scope: Within these regions, specific countries covered in the market analysis are:

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

These regions and countries provide a comprehensive coverage of the vitamin D3 market, allowing for a detailed analysis of market trends and opportunities in various geographic locations.

Strategic development:

The strategic development of the Vitamin D3 market involves various factors and initiatives aimed at driving growth, expanding market presence, and meeting consumer needs. These strategies are implemented by key market players to gain a competitive edge and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Some of the key strategic developments in the Vitamin D3 market include:

Product Innovation: Companies are investing in research and development activities to develop innovative and high-quality Vitamin D3 products. This includes the development of new formulations, improved delivery systems, and enhanced bioavailability to cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: Market players are focusing on expanding their distribution networks to reach a wider consumer base. This involves establishing partnerships, collaborations, and distribution agreements with retailers, pharmacies, e-commerce platforms, and other channels to ensure easy availability of Vitamin D3 products to consumers.

Marketing and Promotional Activities: Companies are investing in marketing and promotional campaigns to create awareness about the benefits of Vitamin D3 and educate consumers about its importance for overall health and well-being. This includes advertising, digital marketing, social media campaigns, and collaborations with healthcare professionals to enhance product visibility and consumer engagement.

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships: Market players are engaging in strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios. This involves acquiring complementary businesses or entering into strategic alliances with other companies to leverage their expertise, resources, and market reach.

Geographic Expansion: Companies are focusing on expanding their presence in untapped markets and regions with high growth potential. This includes entering new countries, establishing local manufacturing facilities, and adapting products to meet regional preferences and regulatory requirements.

Research Collaborations: Market players are engaging in research collaborations with academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and research centers to further explore the benefits of Vitamin D3 and its potential applications in various therapeutic areas. These collaborations aim to generate scientific evidence, support product development, and drive market acceptance.

These strategic developments play a crucial role in shaping the growth and competitiveness of the Vitamin D3 market. By adopting these strategies, companies aim to meet consumer demand, capitalize on market opportunities, and establish a strong market presence in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Vitamin D3 market features several major companies that play a significant role in shaping the industry dynamics. These companies are actively involved in product development, strategic initiatives, and market expansion to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for Vitamin D3 products.

Some of the key players in the market include:

BASF SE: A leading global chemical company that offers a wide range of products, including Vitamin D3, for various industries, including healthcare and nutrition.

GSK plc: A multinational pharmaceutical company known for its extensive portfolio of healthcare products, including Vitamin D3 supplements.

American Way Cooperation: A renowned manufacturer and supplier of vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional ingredients, including Vitamin D3, catering to the dietary supplement and food industries.

Pfizer Inc.: A multinational pharmaceutical company that produces and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, including Vitamin D3 supplements.

Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd.: A Chinese company specializing in the production of fine chemicals, including Vitamin D3, for applications in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co., Ltd.: Another prominent Chinese company engaged in the production and distribution of nutritional ingredients, including Vitamin D3, for the food, healthcare, and feed industries.

Fermenta Biotech Limited: An Indian company that manufactures and supplies Vitamin D3 and other fermentation-based products for various industries, including pharmaceuticals and animal nutrition.

Kraft Foods Group: A well-known global food company that offers a wide range of food and beverage products, including those enriched with essential nutrients like Vitamin D3.

LycoRed Ltd.: A global leader in the production of natural carotenoids and other nutritional ingredients, including Vitamin D3, for the dietary supplement and functional food industries.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited: A trusted supplier of high-quality Vitamin D3 and other active pharmaceutical ingredients, catering to the pharmaceutical industry.

These major companies engage in competitive strategies such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and market collaborations to stay ahead in the Vitamin D3 market and meet the evolving consumer demands. Their strong market presence and extensive product portfolios contribute to the overall growth and development of the Vitamin D3 industry.

In conclusion, the global Vitamin D3 Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.