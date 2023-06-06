SpiroChem Acquires Cyclenium Pharma to Strengthen its Portfolio in Macrocyclic Therapeutics
We will create an unrivalled library of macrocycles, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and advance the field of drug discovery into a new dimension of chemical space.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpiroChem, an Elite Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, announced the acquisition of Cyclenium Pharma, a Montreal-based company specializing in the design and synthesis of macrocycle libraries using their cutting-edge CMRT™ (“smart”) technology platform, enabling the efficient parallel construction of thousands of macrocycles under conformational control for use in the discovery of new bioactive molecules. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for SpiroChem as it expands its capabilities in the rapidly growing field of macrocyclic therapeutics.
Macrocycles are receiving renewed attention within the pharmaceutical industry as a promising therapeutic modality due to their unique properties and potential in targeting challenging disease targets and therapeutic areas. Cyclenium Pharma's unparalleled expertise in the design and synthesis of macrocycles, coupled with SpiroChem's pioneering advancements in conformationally restricted motifs, will create a powerful synergy, expanding the chemical space possessing unparalleled medicinal chemistry utility covered by both companies' technology platforms. The resulting libraries will be even more attractive and differentiated, offering novel opportunities for hit generation and subsequent drug discovery and development projects.
By acquiring Cyclenium Pharma, SpiroChem establishes a strong presence in Canada and utilizes Cyclenium as a catalyst to expand its footprint and activities in North America. This strategic move serves as a relay of growth, allowing SpiroChem to tap into the vibrant Canadian life sciences ecosystem and leverage the diverse talent pool available in Montreal. SpiroChem also remains committed to its operations in Switzerland and continues to drive innovation from its headquarters in Basel. As part of its expansion plans, the company is actively evaluating options to further enhance its presence in Basel over the coming year.
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cyclenium Pharma," said Dr. Thomas Fessard, CEO of SpiroChem. "Their expertise in macrocycle design and synthesis perfectly complements our capabilities in generating novel conformationally restricted motifs and associated chemistry. Together, we will create an unrivalled library of macrocycles, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and advance the field of drug discovery into a new dimension of chemical space. This acquisition also allows us to strengthen our position in North America, an important market for SpiroChem, and explore new avenues for growth in Basel."
“Becoming part of SpiroChem will permit broad access and full exploitation of the versatility and power of Cyclenium’s unique technology, which we developed over the past decade for use against a variety of difficult drug targets” added Dr. Helmut Thomas, CEO and CSO of Cyclenium Pharma. “We are particularly excited about the synergistic potential of our joint novel platforms and the opportunities they offer in the application of macrocycles in pharmaceutical drug discovery and beyond.”
The integration of Cyclenium Pharma into the SpiroChem family is expected to be seamless, with both companies working closely to ensure a smooth transition for employees, customers, and partners. SpiroChem remains dedicated to providing exceptional products, services and value to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, driving advancements in drug discovery and therapeutic development.
About SpiroChem:
SpiroChem is an Elite Contract Research Organization (CRO) operating in Basel, Switzerland. SpiroChem is covering the entire discovery chemistry value chain, from proprietary screening libraries (diverse high-sp3 fragments, covalent fragments, scaffolds for DELt), to design (FBDD, SBDD, CADD) and synthesis of bioactive molecules (Medicinal Chemistry, Medicinal Chemistry-Enabling platforms), all the way to early CMC (Route-Scouting). SpiroChem also provides unique services in the field of high potent chemistry and ADC.
About Cyclenium Pharma:
Cyclenium Pharma is a Montreal-based company focused on drug discovery and development using its unique proprietary small molecule macrocycle CMRT™ technology platform. With a strong track record in hit and lead generation against difficult disease targets and rapid optimization of lead compounds through solid phase parallel synthesis, Cyclenium Pharma plays a key role in advancing the field of drug discovery. By combining cutting-edge technology with groundbreaking structural designs, Cyclenium Pharma provides superb resources and expertise in support of the development of next generation therapeutic modalities in a broad range of demanding therapeutic targets.
