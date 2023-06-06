Congressman Scott Peters Tours Maravai’s RNA manufacturing facility

Congressman Peters (D-CA-50) tours Wateridge manufacturing site in San Diego and celebrates Maravai’s impact in COVID vaccine production

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, recently hosted Congressman Scott Peters for a tour of the RNA manufacturing facility at Wateridge Circle in San Diego.



“We were honored to host Congressman Peters at our facility in San Diego,” said Carl Hull, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Maravai. “The active engagement of influential government officials such as Scott underscores a commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the life sciences community, in which Maravai is proud to play a leading role.”

Congressman Peters visited the Maravai Wateridge facility on the morning of June 2, and met with Carl Hull, Executive Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO of Maravai, and other members of the senior leadership team before touring the laboratories and conducting a question-and-answer session with Maravai employees. The focus of the visit was to highlight investment in research and development, promoting healthcare innovation, and to celebrate Maravai’s role in COVID vaccine production through the development of its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology and the future critical role that Maravai will play in U.S.-based pandemic preparedness.

“One of the most important aspects of my job serving California’s 50th district is engaging leading sectors I represent, including the life sciences and biotech fields,” said Rep. Peters. “I enjoyed speaking with Maravai leaders and employees recently who shared details on their work and research related to COVID-19 vaccine production. I thank them for their time and efforts to foster innovation in our community.”

Congressman Peters represents California’s 50th Congressional District, covering the cities of Coronado, San Marcos, Escondido and coastal San Diego. He was elected in 2012, and currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the House Budget Committee and the House Equality Caucus. He previously served on the Energy & Commerce Committee and the Veteran’s Affairs Committee, and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. As a former environmental attorney and Chairman of the Port of San Diego, Scott focuses on advancing practical and critical climate policies, and promoting and expanding San Diego’s innovation ecosystem.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapies companies.

Contact Information: Media Contact: Sara Michelmore MacDougall Advisors +1 781-235-3060 maravai@macdougall.bio Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences + 1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com