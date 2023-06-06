Dry Mouth Relief Market to Reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 Driven by Growing Awareness and Demand for Targeted Products

Reports And Data

The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global market for dry mouth relief market is projected to reach a value of USD 3.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. The market is driven by various factors, including the increasing prevalence of dry mouth and related conditions such as Sjogren's syndrome, growing awareness about the causes of dry mouth, rising side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and a higher incidence among the elderly population. The demand for products such as mouthwashes, sugar-free chewing gums, saliva substitute gels, and lozenges specifically designed for dry mouth has positively impacted market growth. Additionally, the consumption of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, which can cause dehydration, has contributed to the expanding market.

Dry mouth, also known as xerostomia or hyposalivation, is characterized by a lack of moisture in the mouth due to reduced salivary gland function. Symptoms of this condition include insufficient saliva production, a dry sensation in the mouth, frequent thirst, and bad breath. Dehydration is a common cause of dry mouth, but it can also occur as a side effect of certain medications, such as anti-hypertensives, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, antispasmodics, and sedatives. Prescription drugs like Pilocarpine (Salagen), cevimeline (Evoxac), amifostine (Ethyol), as well as saliva substitutes or stimulants like Aquoral, Caphosol, and NeutraSal, are commonly recommended for managing dry mouth by stimulating saliva production. In addition, there are various home remedies that can provide relief from dry mouth, including improved oral care, increased water intake, and avoiding caffeine and alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/266

Segments Covered in the Report

The dry mouth relief market can be segmented based on various factors. In terms of drug type, the market can be categorized into over-the-counter and prescribed medications. Over-the-counter drugs refer to those that can be purchased without a prescription, while prescribed medications require a prescription from a healthcare professional. Both segments play a significant role in addressing dry mouth symptoms and generating revenue in the market.

In terms of product types, the market offers a range of options for dry mouth relief. These include mouthwash, spray, gel, lozenges, and other products. Each product type serves a specific purpose in providing relief from dry mouth symptoms, and their revenue contribution is an important aspect of the market's growth.

The distribution channel outlook in the dry mouth relief market includes pharmacies, e-commerce channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Pharmacies serve as a traditional and reliable source for obtaining dry mouth relief products. However, the rise of e-commerce channels has provided convenience and accessibility to consumers, leading to increased sales through online platforms. Supermarkets and hypermarkets also play a significant role in product distribution, offering a wide range of options to consumers.

From a regional perspective, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America includes countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe encompasses Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes major markets like China, India, Japan, Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America includes Brazil and other countries in the region. Lastly, the Middle East and Africa region

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dry-mouth-relief-market

Strategic development:

In the dry mouth relief market, there have been several strategic developments aimed at enhancing the availability and effectiveness of products. These developments reflect the industry's commitment to addressing the needs of individuals experiencing dry mouth symptoms.

Major players in the market, such as Mission Pharmacal Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., have focused on research and development activities to introduce innovative solutions. By investing in scientific advancements, these companies aim to develop more effective and targeted products for dry mouth relief.

Collaborations and partnerships have also played a crucial role in the strategic developments within the market. Companies like Colgate-Palmolive Company, Sanofi S.A., and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. have formed strategic alliances with healthcare professionals, dental associations, and research institutions. These collaborations facilitate knowledge sharing, research collaborations, and the development of evidence-based solutions.

Furthermore, product expansions and acquisitions have been prominent strategic moves in the dry mouth relief market. Companies such as The Procter & Gamble Company and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA have expanded their product portfolios through the acquisition of complementary brands or technologies. This enables them to offer a comprehensive range of products to address different consumer needs.

Additionally, companies have focused on marketing and promotional activities to raise awareness about dry mouth symptoms and available solutions. Through advertising campaigns, educational initiatives, and digital marketing strategies, players like TheraBreath and The 3M Company have aimed to reach a wider audience and drive market growth.

These strategic developments highlight the industry's continuous efforts to improve the quality of life for individuals with dry mouth conditions. By leveraging research, partnerships, product expansions, and marketing strategies, companies strive to provide effective relief options and meet the evolving demands of consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

In the competitive landscape of the global dry mouth relief market, several prominent companies have established their presence. Mission Pharmacal Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Sanofi S.A. are among the leading players in the market. These companies have gained recognition for their contributions to providing effective solutions for dry mouth relief.

Additionally, companies such as Mars, Incorporated, Bioxtra, Sunstar Group, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA have also made significant advancements in the dry mouth relief market. Their innovative products and commitment to addressing the needs of individuals suffering from dry mouth have contributed to their success.

Other notable players in the market include Dr. Fresh Inc., Xlear Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Oral BioTech LLC, TheraBreath, The 3M Company, Wisconsin Pharmacal Company LLC, and The Procter & Gamble Company. These companies have demonstrated their expertise in developing effective dry mouth relief products and have garnered a strong market presence.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/266

In conclusion, the global Dry Mouth Relief Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.