ASCD Publishes The Assistant Principal Identity: Protecting Your Leadership Mindset, Fervor, and Authenticity, authored by Baruti K. Kafele

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCD, the nation's leading association for K–12 educator professional development, announced the publication of The Assistant Principal Identity: Protecting Your Leadership Mindset, Fervor, and Authenticity. Speaking directly to an often underserved audience, Kafele offers assistant principals 35 thought-provoking questions for reflection and conversation as he expands his impressive collection of education leadership resources.

Assistant principals often find themselves suddenly thrown into the difficult intersection of navigating student challenges while managing a team of educators and administrators. Without a roadmap to develop their leadership skillset, assistant principals can hover in professional ambiguity. By blending formative stories from his experience with his series of insightful questions, Kafele encourages assistant principals to think deeply about their practice and step into their true potential.

The Assistant Principal Identity will help new and experienced assistant principals hold a mirror up to their practice and navigate their powerful role in improving outcomes for students and schools. Kafele further cements his role as an educational leadership expert and advocate with this new book, the first in a three-book series.

35 Questions to Inspire and Empower Assistant Principals

Assistant principals can leverage this reflective guide to evolve their practice as they look inward and reflect on their critical role. Kafele explores the possibilities of assistant principals when they prioritize the protection of their:

Leadership Mindset Kafele identifies essential questions around topics like attitude and enthusiasm, and how they relate to mindset.

Leadership Fervor From work ethic to optimism, this section inspires assistant principals to deepen their passion and resilience for their role.

Leadership Authenticity As administrators strive for authentic leadership, they must consider crucial areas of opportunity like reputation, durability, and influence.



About the Author

Baruti K. Kafele, a highly regarded urban educator in New Jersey for more than 20 years, has distinguished himself as a master teacher and a transformational school leader. As an elementary school teacher in East Orange, New Jersey, he was named East Orange School District and Essex County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, and he was a finalist for New Jersey State Teacher of the Year. As a middle and high school principal, he led the transformation of four different New Jersey urban schools.

Kafele is one of the most sought-after school leadership experts in North America. He is the author of 13 books, including The Aspiring Principal 50 and his seven ASCD bestsellers: The Assistant Principal 50, Closing the Attitude Gap, The Equity and Social Justice Education 50, Is My School a Better School Because I Lead It?, Motivating Black Males to Achieve in School and in Life, The Principal 50, and The Teacher 50. Kafele can be reached via his website or Twitter.

About ASCD

ASCD is a passionate community of life-changing educators. Our community is empowered to be equity and instructional warriors who transform vision into practice. For 75 years, we have worked side by side with educators from every level in all 50 states and more than 200 countries to help them find their people and amplify their voices to reach many. Our professional learning services let educators chart their own learning journey, as educators, and as leaders, so they and their students can flourish. Learn more at www.ascd.org and visit ASCD's virtual learning community to view a full slate of educator professional learning opportunities and conferences.

