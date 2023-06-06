aTyr Pharma to Highlight Advancements in tRNA Synthetase Biology Research at the 13th International Symposium of Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases (AARS 2023)

/EIN News/ -- Conference hosted by the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (IUBMB) to feature leading research in tRNA synthetase biology.

Presentations showcase company’s progress in generating new therapeutics from tRNA synthetase platform.

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced multiple presentations at the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology’s 13th International Symposium of Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases (AARS 2023), which is scheduled to take place June 4 – 9 in Ontario, Canada.

“As a leader in the field of tRNA biology, we look forward to highlighting some of the recent findings from our platform at AARS 2023,” said Leslie A. Nangle, Ph.D., Vice President, Research at aTyr. “In these presentations we describe the process from concept to clinical proof-of-concept for efzofitimod, our lead tRNA synthetase-derived candidate in development for interstitial lung disease, and how we have applied that same process to identify extracellular targets for two additional tRNA synthetase candidates from our platform. Furthermore, we present exciting findings that solidify a connection between patients with certain genetic conditions and lower circulating levels of the tRNA synthetase HARS, which forms the active portion of efzofitimod. As these patients exhibit dysregulated respiratory immune responses, this data provides rationale for a link between human extracellular HARS deficiency and diseases with respiratory symptoms.”

Extracellular tRNA synthetases represent a class of proteins that may play important roles in regulating cellular responses to certain disease states, in particular, cellular stress and imbalances in tissue homeostasis. aTyr is focused on elucidating novel pathways mediated through extracellular tRNA synthetases and creating new biologics to modulate these pathways by developing protein therapies based on extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments.

Details of the presentations appear below. The posters will be available on the aTyr website once presented.

Title: Clinical Proof-of-Concept for a Novel Therapeutic Based on Histidyl-tRNA Synthetase for Treatment of Interstitial Lung Diseases

Format: Presentation

Presenter: Leslie A. Nangle, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

Title: Identification of Key Fibrotic Extracellular Targets for Alanyl- and Aspartyl-tRNA Synthetases

Format: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8:10 p.m.

Title: Circulating His-tRNA Synthetase is Reduced in Patients Harboring the Usher Syndrome Type 3B-Linked Mutation Y454S

Format: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8:10 p.m.

Title: tRNA Biology Industry Panel

Format: Panel

Panelist: Leslie A. Nangle, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:40 a.m.

About Efzofitimod

aTyr is developing efzofitimod as a potential therapeutic for patients with fibrotic lung disease. Efzofitimod, a fusion protein comprised of the immunomodulatory domain of histidyl-tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of neuropilin-2 that downregulates innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr’s lead indication for efzofitimod is pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. Clinical proof-of-concept for efzofitimod was recently established in a Phase 1b/2a multiple-ascending dose, placebo-controlled study of efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, which demonstrated safety and a consistent dose response and trends of benefit of efzofitimod compared to placebo on key efficacy endpoints, including steroid reduction, lung function, clinical symptoms and inflammatory biomarkers. aTyr is currently conducting EFZO-FIT™, a global pivotal Phase 3 study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

