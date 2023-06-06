ServiceTrade Unveils Updated Benchmark Reports for Fire & Life Safety and Mechanical Contractors

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, a leading software provider for commercial service contractors, today announced the release of its updated benchmark reports for fire and life safety contractors and mechanical contractors. These industry benchmark reports are designed to help contractors measure their performance against industry standards and identify areas for improvement.



ServiceTrade’s benchmark reports provide data on key performance indicators (KPIs) such as days to invoice, pull-through work rate, and year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth. The reports are based on an analysis of data from hundreds of ServiceTrade customers in the Fire and Life Safety and Mechanical service industries.

“Our reports provide valuable insights into how the most successful contractors are outpacing their competitors in spite of a tight labor market,” said Brian Bachofner, CMO of ServiceTrade. “Contractors who review these updated benchmark reports can compare the data to their own companies, and develop specific, actionable strategies to improve the financial performance and operations of their companies.”

ServiceTrade’s updated fire and life safety contractor benchmark report can be accessed at:

https://servicetrade.com/fire-industry-benchmark-report/

ServiceTrade’s updated mechanical contractor benchmark report can be accessed and downloaded at:

https://servicetrade.com/mechanical-industry-benchmark-report/

About ServiceTrade

Founded in 2012, ServiceTrade is the software platform for commercial mechanical and fire contractors. More than 1,200 contractors use ServiceTrade to increase profitability and deliver more work during a persistent skilled labor shortage by improving service and project operations, helping technicians be more productive, selling more service and inspection agreements, and growing customer loyalty. More than 10% of the commercial or industrial buildings in the United States are serviced by contractors using ServiceTrade software to manage 13 million equipment assets and invoice more than $7.5 billion of service-related commerce. The company can be reached at ServiceTrade.com .

