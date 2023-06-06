Physical Security Market Growth Fueled by Advancements in Video Surveillance and Access Control Technologies

Physical security market research

Growth in the number in terror attacks and rise in awareness boost the growth of the global physical security market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The physical security market size was valued at $104.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $192.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Physical security is a component of a wider security strategy. Security experts agree that the three most important components of a physical security plan are access control, surveillance, and security testing, which work together to make any space more secure. Access control may start at the outer edge of a security perimeter, which one should establish early in the process.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2231

Depending on industry vertical, IT and telecom segment holds the largest physical security market share as telecommunications industry is facing one of the biggest challenges for managing their networks of base stations. Thus, to properly handle their network issues and to increase the security of telecom operator companies are adopting physical security solutions which is enhancing the growth of the market. However, BFSI segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, with the implementation of highly advanced technologies into financial infrastructure, physical security has become an integral part of the BFSI industry. The key drivers of the physical security market in BFSI includes regulatory safety standards’ compliance, risk of data loss, and increase in the adoption of cloud security solutions at data centers, ATMs, corporate buildings, and cash depots.

Inquire Here Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2231

Region-wise, the physical security market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is the home to major players offering advanced solutions in the physical security market. In addition, increase in security measures across various industry verticals, such as commercial, transportation, government, and others owing to high terrorism incidences in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the prominent government and police initiatives to enhance physical security software owing to the increase in crime rate. Factors such as increase in insider threats and physical attacks pose great risks on critical infrastructure zones, particularly in developing countries, such as China and India.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2231

The key players that operate in the physical security market analysis are ADT Inc., BAE Systems, Cisco system Inc., Genetec Inc., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC., Johnson Controls, PELCO corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC., and Senstar Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the physical security industry.

Procure Complete Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/578b3cbe047139987c2ce0335355eaee

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/physical-security-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

