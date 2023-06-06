GOLD LION ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS MIA-3 LITHIUM PROJECT

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that it has finalized arrangements to commence its 2023 exploration program (Phase 1) at the Mia-3 Lithium Project located in Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec. The Phase 1 program is planned to commence June 20 and will include surface mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling to test for lithium mineralization and lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) characteristics in pegmatites that may be located across the property.



“Gold Lion are very excited to commence our inaugural field exploration program on the Mia-3 Lithium project, with the main objective being to identify drill targets through rock sampling and surface mapping. There are other companies also actively exploring a nearby lithium trend, which has already identified many occurrences of high-grade spodumene pegmatites,” said Mark Haywood, CEO of the Company.

Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. (“Geologica”) have been engaged to perform the Phase 1 field examination work following on from the compelling targets identified by the Company’s compilation of the Quebec Government and mineral sector historic exploration work. The field examination is planned for 10 days of helicopter supported exploration, designed to cover the complete 57 claim Mia-3 project.

The Mia-3 project is located 14 km to the northwest of the Miakadow Lake lithium pegmatite occurrence (now named Mia-1). Both are within the within the La Grande geological sub-province. These pegmatites were documented in 1991 by Noranda Exploration while exploring for gold and base metals. Later exploration in the Miakadow Lake area by Ressources Dianor Inc. (1999) describes a felsic pluton and a series of coarsely pegmatitic dykes related to the Vieux-Comptoir granites which intrude the La Grande and are seen along the south and south-west shores of Miakadow Lake. The Vieux Comptoir granitic rocks intrude multiple lithologies in the La Grande sub province and are a key exploration vector which Gold Lion will investigate during this initial field program.

Geologica recently completed a property Technical Report dated May 5, 2023, “NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report of the Mia Li-3 Lithium Project.” The report is filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Geologica will be updating this report with results from their site visit as well as providing the first full coverage map for the property from new information.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of the Mia-3 Lithium Property located in the James Bay region of Quebec. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com .

Mark Haywood Chief Executive Officer Head Office 305-1770 Burrard St. Vancouver, British Columbia, V6J3G7 Telephone +1 (604) 416 0569 Website www.GoldLionResources.com Email mark@GoldLionResources.com

Qualified Person

William McGuinty, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company, is a registered professional geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

