Super League Signs On to Support Heart-Healthy Habits

Characters from the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge™ dive into popular game Race Clicker on Roblox

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest metaverse gaming platforms, is excited to work with the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge™, and introduce three new Heart Hero characters into Roblox. The American Heart Association enlisted Super League, a strategic activation partner for marquee brands and businesses seeking to engage audiences across metaverse platforms, to create an initiative encouraging players of all ages to adopt healthy habits through in-game interactions with the Heart Heroes. The animated characters, each representing an aspect of wellness, will appear within Race Clicker, a high-speed game that challenges players to race against each other to reach the finish line first.



Ann Hand, Chair and CEO of Super League Gaming, expressed her excitement about the initiative: “We're thrilled to bring these amazing Heart Hero characters from the Kids Heart Challenge™ onto Roblox. By using gaming as a tool, we're able to support the American Heart Association’s conversations around healthy habits in an engaging and interactive way. We believe this innovative approach has the potential to inspire our young audience to lead healthier, more active lives, and we're excited to see the positive impact of this integration.”

“The Heart Hero characters will engage with players throughout the in-game experience. For each interaction players will receive an in-game performance boost,” said Raymond Vara, volunteer chairman of the board of the American Heart Association and President and CEO of Hawai`i Pacific Health in Honolulu, Hawai`i. “This is an important opportunity for the American Heart Association to meet kids where they are to share the benefits of mental and physical health to help them grow to reach their full potential.”

This special, limited-time event offers players a preview of the all-new class of Heart Heroes before their official unveiling by the American Heart Association, an organization dedicated to healthier lives for all. Making their appearance on Roblox are:

Star : who emphasizes the importance of good sleep for heart and brain health

: who emphasizes the importance of good sleep for heart and brain health Splash : who encourages the creation of fun, healthy meals for a strong heart

: who encourages the creation of fun, healthy meals for a strong heart Bolt: who promotes physical activity for mood enhancement, muscle strength, and brain power



Played on Roblox, the global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, Race Clicker rewards players for quick reflexes and persistence, challenging them to complete the race track before time runs out. Achieving wins boosts a player’s overall speed, leading to greater success in the game. The Heart Hero characters are set to add a new dimension of interaction and performance enhancement for the players.

To learn more about Kids Heart Challenge or the Heart Hero characters, please visit heart.org/khc .

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .