Clark Capital Management Group Launches Advanced Wealth Planning Services for Advisors and High Net Worth Clients

Firm Hires Patrick Schultz, J.D. to Lead Wealth Planning Team

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager, announced the launch of new advanced wealth planning services. The suite of services will offer advisors and their clients a range of comprehensive solutions aimed at addressing the complex needs of high net worth investors.

Clark Capital’s wealth planning services are available to client households exceeding $10 million, at no additional cost to the advisor or client. Services include trust and estate planning, strategic tax management, concentrated position planning, philanthropic planning, business succession planning, and equity compensation planning.

To lead the firm’s new wealth planning services, Clark Capital has hired Patrick Schultz, J.D. as a Senior Wealth Planner. In this role, Patrick will partner closely with clients’ legal and tax advisors to provide client-facing expertise across a wide range of wealth planning strategies. Through education, consultation, and client support, the Wealth Planning Team will focus on helping advisors grow and retain high net worth and ultra-high net worth business.

Schultz brings over 16 years of experience advising high net worth individuals, families, and business owners. Prior to joining Clark Capital, he led the Central Division of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s Wealth Planning and Advice Team, where he oversaw the delivery of a holistic wealth management experience to advisors and their clients.

“I’m excited to join Clark Capital and to launch this new range of services,” said Schultz. “Clark Capital's expansion into wealth planning is a testament to the firm's commitment to continuously enhancing their service offerings to address the evolving needs of high net worth clients.”

The Wealth Planning Team is part of Clark Capital’s growing Client Portfolio Management Team, which works side-by-side with the firm’s Investment Consultants and Portfolio Managers to provide portfolio analysis and client support. The team is comprised of 16 members and is led by Glenn Dorsey, CFA®, CAIA®.

“We know that clients expect advanced wealth planning as part of the modern financial services experience,” said Dorsey. “I’ve witnessed first-hand the impact that wealth planning can have on advisors’ ability to attract and win larger cases as well as to deepen their client relationships.”

"We are thrilled to launch new wealth planning services and welcome Patrick to our team," added Brendan Clark, CFA®, Chief Executive Officer. "With Patrick's deep understanding of estates and trusts and his focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, we believe we can offer comprehensive solutions to help financial advisors meet high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients’ unique financial needs."

About Clark Capital Management Group:

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $29.17 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of March 31, 2023; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Important Information

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

A chartered financial analyst (CFA) is a globally-recognized professional designation given by the CFA Institute, (formerly the AIMR (Association for Investment Management and Research)), that measures and certifies the competence and integrity of financial analysts.

Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) is a professional designation granted by the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association to candidates who have completed Level I and Level II examinations.

