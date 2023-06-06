Enlight Renewable Energy to Participate at the ROTH MKM 9th Annual London Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), today announced its participation in the ROTH MKM 9th Annual London Conference in London from Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a ROTH MKM sales representative.

About Enlight Renewable Energy:      
Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

For additional information:

Enlight Renewable Energy
Dan Politi
danp@enlightenergy.co.il

The Blueshirt Group, for Enlight:
Alex Wellins
alex@blueshirtgroup.com

 


