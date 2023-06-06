Personal Cloud Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Secure Data Storage and Syncing

Personal Cloud Market Research

Increase in the number of social media sites and upsurge in smartphone and broadband connections have boosted the growth of personal cloud market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal cloud market size was valued at $26.80 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $161.39 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Personal cloud services offer better storage, accessibility and sharing of user data along with enhanced security features. They have set up new standards for individuals to utilize the cloud computing services by offering better user experience and ease of use. The increase in the number of social media sites and upsurge in smartphone and broadband connections have boosted the growth of personal cloud market services. In future, these services are expected to witness widespread demand among individual and business customers owing to the growing need for data storage platforms, leading to the increased adoption of personal cloud services.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/246

Moreover, the internet and social media applications as well as emergence of multi-featured, affordable smartphone devices have led to the trend of storing and accessing personal data using personal cloud platforms. Improvised secure features and personalized data storage offer an exceptional user experience. This has resulted in the increased demand for personal cloud solutions among individuals and has created growth opportunities for developing customized solutions. Aforementioned is a major driving factor of the personal cloud market growth. In addition, rise in trend of adopting Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) among organizations has helped in boosting the growth of the market.

Global personal cloud market can be analyzed based on some crucial factors such as type of deployment of personal cloud, type of hosting storage system and modes of revenue generation. The global private cloud market report is analyzed on the basis of four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Furthermore, the key trends and opportunities in the leading markets of each region have been provided.

Inquire Here Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/246

In the recent years, increasing awareness among individuals for personal cloud services has provided lucrative opportunities for service providers. Moreover, the other segments such as small and medium sized business groups, have increasingly focused on mobile workforce to gain a leading edge over their competitors. Mobile workforce in conjunction with their personal mobile devices have assisted in improving the productivity of their organizations. Personal cloud models are hosted in two ways: user premises or provider premises. User hosting requires hardware devices to be deployed at the home/office of the users; whereas, provider hosting does not require hardware support, as the data is stored at the data centers of the service providers.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/246

Some of the key market players profiled in the personal cloud market analysis include Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Inc., Copy (Barracuda Networks, Inc.), SpiderOak, Box, Inc. and Buffalo Inc. Major players operating in this market have witnessed significant adoption of strategies that include business expansion and partnership to reduce supply and demand gap. Further, these players are anticipated to invest more in R&D activities to provide more compact and cost-effective solutions for numerous applications.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/79fcc8aae80ca6c34cc6482f232ec23b

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/personal-cloud-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

