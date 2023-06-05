BCYF Curley Community Center to Offer Tours, Begin Limited Programming

The BCYF Curley Community Center, located at 1663 Columbia Road in South Boston, will be open for free community tours of the newly renovated space beginning on Friday, June 9, following a $31.2 million renovation. Members will be able to use the center for self workouts beginning June 15, with limited programming and classes starting June 20. The Curley will officially reopen with a ribbon cutting in the next few weeks. Details about the ribbon cutting will be made public soon.

Originally opened in 1931 as a bathhouse and dedicated by Mayor Curley as a “monument to health,” the building was last renovated in 1989. Features of the renovation include creating open and accessible hallways throughout the entire building, a fitness studio, yoga/dance studio, cardio space, childrens’ space, womens’ and mens’ steam and sauna, senior space, teen space, strength training area, multi purpose spaces and offices. The renovations also include a focus on resiliency, including measures to combat the impacts of climate change and future “king tides”, such as an open basement so water and sand can flow in and out, interior waterproofing, and removable metal plates to help hold back water on the ocean side.

Tours and membership assistance will be available beginning on Friday, June 9. Tours on weekdays will run on the hour from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Weekday tours for seniors will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. Weekend tours will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tours will be held until June 14.

Get ready for BCYF Curley Community Center’s opening by creating a membership in the registration system, Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration. Registration for classes and programming will begin on Thursday, June 15 and can be found at Boston.gov/BCYF-Curley.

Due to nesting of the endangered Piping Plover birds, there will be no beach access from the center until fall. BCYF is working with the State to secure beach access for the future. Members are welcome to use the nearby beaches surrounding the center for this summer.