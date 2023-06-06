Metabolomics Services Market was valued at USD 6.3 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 19.1 Billion by 2032

Global Metabolomics Services Market report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Metabolomics is an objective lens to view the complex nature of how physiology is linked to external events and conditions, as well as measure its response to perturbations such as those associated with disease. A wide range of metabolic services from discovery to targeted analysis. Metabolome means the complete set of small-molecule chemicals found within a biological sample and metabolomics refers to the systematic identification and quantification of the metabolome of a biological system at a specific point in time. The goal of metabolomics is to detect and quantify small molecules in biological fluids and tissues (metabolites). Metabolites represent a diverse group of chemical compounds such as amino acids, lipids, organic acids and environmental chemicals.

Market Segmentation:



The report analyses the global Metabolomics Services market based on Service, Application, and Region.

Key Drivers:

Various factors leading to the growth of the metabolomics industry include the rise in funding for technological research from government as well as private organizations, along with increase in collaborations & partnerships of key players for enhancement of their product portfolio. There has been significant rise in the R&D expenditure by the key players for development of technologically advanced metabolomics platforms, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advent of personalized medication also acts as a driving force to the growth of the market.

Key Players:

The key players in the market Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters (US), Bruker (US), TMIC (CANADA), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (AUSTRIA), Creative Proteomics (US), Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc (JAPAN), Shimazdu Corporation (Japan), and Metabolon, INC (US). among others, among others.

COVID-19 Impact:

The industry soared to the challenge posed by COVID, working by employing unique ways to bolster the metabolomics services market share. The metabolome is exceptionally dynamic, and metabolism shifts often lead to clinical phenotype changes. The use of metabolomics is being leveraged to shape our understanding of COVID-19, which could play a vital role. The fruitful cases for biomarker study in pneumonia, sepsis, and comorbidities related to many COVID-19 infections indicate the possibility of metabolomics to bring about an adapted health care strategy for Covid-19, delivering safe and effective treatments to patients.

