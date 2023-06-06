Global Downstream Processing Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Industry Outlook 2030 | CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030

Global Downstream Processing Market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Downstream Processing Market was estimated at $21.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $92.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry: The biopharmaceutical industry has been experiencing significant growth over the past decade, with an increasing number of biologics and biosimilars in development. This growth has led to a higher demand for downstream processing technologies to purify and isolate these complex molecules.

Increasing Regulatory Requirements: Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have stringent guidelines for the purification and characterization of biopharmaceutical products. Compliance with these regulations drives the adoption of advanced downstream processing techniques to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Emphasis on Quality and Purity: Downstream processing plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality and purity of biopharmaceutical products. It involves the removal of impurities, such as host cell proteins, DNA, endotoxins, and viruses, as well as the concentration and formulation of the final product. Manufacturers are investing in advanced purification technologies to meet the increasing demands for product purity.

Adoption of Single-Use Technologies: Single-use technologies have gained popularity in downstream processing due to their advantages, such as reduced contamination risks, increased flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Single-use systems eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization, leading to improved operational efficiency.

Continuous Processing Approaches: Traditional batch processing in downstream operations is being gradually replaced by continuous processing approaches. Continuous processing offers benefits such as reduced footprint, enhanced process control, and higher productivity. It allows for real-time monitoring and adjustments, resulting in more consistent product quality.

Advancements in Chromatography Techniques: Chromatography is a widely used technique in downstream processing for the separation and purification of biopharmaceuticals. Recent advancements in chromatography resins, including higher binding capacities, improved selectivity, and faster kinetics, have contributed to more efficient and cost-effective downstream processes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, has led to a growing demand for biopharmaceutical products. Downstream processing plays a critical role in purifying and isolating these complex biologics, driving the market's growth.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in downstream processing technologies have significantly improved the efficiency, speed, and scalability of the purification processes. Innovations such as high-throughput screening, single-use systems, and automated purification platforms have accelerated the downstream processing workflow, increasing its adoption.

Market Segmentation:

Technique:

Chromatography: This segment includes techniques such as affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size exclusion chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction chromatography.

Filtration: It involves techniques like microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and sterile filtration.

Centrifugation: This segment includes techniques such as disk-stack centrifugation, tubular bowl centrifugation, and decanter centrifugation.

Product:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Insulin

Growth Factors

Anticoagulants

Others

Application:

Therapeutic Proteins: Downstream processing for the purification of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies, insulin, growth factors, and clotting factors.

Vaccines: Downstream processing for the purification of viral, bacterial, and recombinant vaccines.

Antibiotics: Downstream processing for the purification of antibiotics produced through fermentation processes.

End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies: Downstream processing conducted within biopharmaceutical companies for in-house production of biologics.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): Downstream processing outsourced to specialized CMOs that provide manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies.

Research Institutes: Downstream processing conducted in research institutes and academic laboratories for research and development purposes.

Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, etc.)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

3M Company

Repligen Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

