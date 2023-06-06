Machine Learning as a Service Market Growth Soars as Cloud Computing Adoption Surges

The growing popularity of cloud computing has been a major driver for the MLaaS market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for machine learning as a service was expected to be worth $13.95 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to rise to $302.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 36.2%.

The demand for cloud computing, the adoption of analytical solutions, the market for artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, and the expansion of application areas are some of the factors affecting the global market for machine learning as a service. But there are limitations, such as a shortage of qualified experts.

The growing popularity of cloud computing has been a major driver for the MLaaS market. Cloud platforms offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them an ideal environment for hosting machine learning models and algorithms. As businesses embrace cloud-based solutions, they are leveraging MLaaS platforms to harness the power of machine learning without the need for extensive infrastructure investments or specialized expertise. This shift towards cloud-based machine learning services is driving the growth of the MLaaS market.

The demand for AI-driven applications across various industries is another significant driver for the MLaaS market. Companies are recognizing the value of integrating machine learning capabilities into their products and services to enhance decision-making, automate processes, and gain valuable insights from data. MLaaS providers offer pre-built machine learning models, APIs, and tools that enable businesses to easily integrate AI functionality into their applications. As more organizations strive to leverage AI, the demand for MLaaS solutions continues to rise.

Another trend in the MLaaS market is the emphasis on democratizing machine learning capabilities. Traditionally, developing and deploying machine learning models required specialized skills and resources. However, MLaaS platforms are lowering the entry barriers by providing user-friendly interfaces, drag-and-drop workflows, and automated model training and deployment. This trend enables businesses of all sizes and industries to access and utilize machine learning without extensive technical expertise. The democratization of machine learning is expanding the market by attracting a broader range of users.

The MLaaS market is benefiting from continuous advancements in model development and deployment techniques. MLaaS providers are investing in research and development to improve the performance, accuracy, and efficiency of machine learning models. This includes the development of pre-trained models, transfer learning techniques, and the ability to handle big data and complex tasks. Additionally, MLaaS platforms are focusing on simplifying the model deployment process, enabling faster time-to-market for businesses. These advancements are driving the adoption of MLaaS solutions as they offer businesses access to state-of-the-art machine learning capabilities without the need for extensive in-house development efforts.

Some of the key Machine learning as a Service Industry players profiled in the report include Google Inc., SAS Institute Inc., FICO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Yottamine Analytics, Amazon Web Services, BigML, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Predictron Labs Ltd., and IBM Corporation. This study includes Machine Learning as a Service Market share, trends, machine learning as a service market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

