Smart Pills Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% by 2031 | MEDTRONIC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, RF Co. Ltd., Check-Cap

Smart Pills Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% by 2031

New York, The Global Smart Pills Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 14.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Small digital devices known as “smart pills” have a capsule-like shape and are supposed to conduct very complex tasks like sensing, imaging, and medicine administration. When swallowed, these capsules—which may contain a biosensor, an image sensor, a pH sensor, or a chemical sensor—travel along the gastrointestinal track to collect images that would be otherwise challenging to obtain. Additionally, smart pills come with a tiny wearable sensor patch that is linked to a provider portal and an app on a mobile device. These non-invasive tools have transformed how cancer and gastrointestinal problems are diagnosed and can take the place of more traditional diagnostic methods like endoscopy.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market for smart pills is being driven by demand for cutting-edge drug delivery systems that offer advantages such optimal utilisation of the active pharmaceutical components, decreased dosage frequency, minimum adverse/side effects, targeted drug administration, and the safer carrier. Over the course of the projected period, the combination of cutting-edge technology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to significantly enhance the market. It is anticipated that a sizable portion of the market for enhanced drug delivery systems will consist of patients with chronic conditions who must adhere to a specified medicine dosage at the target site.

Market Restraints and Challenges

The expensive cost of the ingestible sensors and strict government rules regarding the expanding use of these devices are the two reasons that are expected to slow the market’s expansion. Based on the application, it is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. The capsule endoscopy segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as an increase in the geriatric population coupled with a rise in chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others are boosting the growth of the market.

Global Smart Pills Market Segmentation:

By Application

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient Monitoring

By Target Area

Esophagus

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Stomach

By Disease Indication

Esophageal Diseases

Small Bowel Diseases

Colon Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Institute

Major Players in the Global Smart Pills Market:

The key players studied in the report are Olympus Corporation, Proteus Digital Health Inc., CapsoVision Inc., MEDTRONIC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, RF Co. Ltd., Check-Cap, BDD Limited, JINSHAN Science & Technology, and MEDISAFE among others.

