Digestive Health Supplements Market Will Estimates to Worth USD 39.36 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 8% by 2032

Hazardous lifestyle choices, such as an overreliance on processed and fast food, a lack of exercise, high levels of stress.

Digestive health supplements hold medicinal properties that help in resolving immunity and digestion-related issues.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the size of the global digestive health supplements market was USD 19.69 billion. It is anticipated that during the forecast period, there will be a swift revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in revenue is being driven by several major factors, including unhealthy lifestyle habits such as reliance on processed and fast food, lack of physical activity, high levels of stress, and an increase in digestive diseases caused by smoking, alcohol consumption, and excessive use of antibiotics. As a solution to these problems and to improve their digestive health, consumers are increasingly turning to digestive health supplements. These supplements are beneficial due to their medicinal properties that aid in the resolution of immunity and digestion-related problems.

Major Companies:

• Nestle SA

• Danone SA

• Abbott Laboratories

• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

• Lallemand Inc.

• Probi AB

• DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

• BioGaia AB

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Glanbia Plc

Major Driving Factors for Digestive Health Supplements Market:

• Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of maintaining digestive health is a significant driving factor. People are becoming more conscious of the impact of their diet and lifestyle choices on their digestive system, leading to an increased demand for digestive health supplements.

• Rise in Digestive Disorders: The prevalence of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), acid reflux, constipation, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has been increasing worldwide. This rise in digestive disorders has fueled the demand for digestive health supplements as individuals seek relief from symptoms and strive to improve their overall digestive well-being.

• Unhealthy Dietary Habits: Poor dietary habits characterized by high intake of processed foods, low fiber intake, and irregular meal patterns have become prevalent in many regions. These dietary practices can negatively impact digestive health. Consequently, there is an increased interest in using digestive health supplements to compensate for nutritional deficiencies and support digestive functions.

• Growing Natural and Herbal Product Preference: The market has witnessed a shift towards natural and herbal products across various industries, including dietary supplements. Consumers are inclined towards digestive health supplements that are derived from natural sources and contain herbal ingredients. This preference is driven by the perception that natural and herbal products are safer and have fewer side effects compared to synthetic alternatives.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Ingredient Type Outlook:

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Enzymes

• Others

Formulation Outlook:

• Capsules

• Tablets

• Powders

• Liquids

• Others

Distribution Outlook:

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Retailers

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Digestive Health Supplements industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Digestive Health Supplements market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Digestive Health Supplements market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

