Cruise Ship Market : Ocean Cruise Ships, Luxury Cruise Ships by Type Growing at CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cruise Ship Market by Type (Mainstream Cruise Ships, Ocean Cruise Ships, Luxury Cruise Ships, Others), by Application (Transportation, Leisure, Others), by Size (Small, Mid, Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, The global cruise ship market size was valued at $8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $16.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on size, the large segment grabbed the highest share of more than half of the overall cruise ship market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to an increasing number of tourism activities, a rise in disposable income of consumers around the world, and a growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics. The mid segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is because of the rising popularity of vacations on a midsize cruise due to cost difference and the amenities provided by them.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cruise ship industry and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to factors such as continuous development in the technology of cruise ships and higher consumer disposable income and spending in this region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as cheaper wages, strong government backing, and strong forward & backward linkage industries in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the ocean cruise ships segment dominated the global cruise ship market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the transportation segment dominated the global cruise ship market in terms of growth rate.

By size, the mid segment dominated the global cruise ship market in terms of growth rate.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

DSME Co. Ltd.

Fincantieri S.p.A.

MSC Cruises S.A.

Hyundai Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Silversea Cruises

AmaWaterways

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Meyer Werft Gmbh & Co. Kg

Mitsubishi Heavy Industry Ltd.

